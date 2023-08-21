Why Did Google Remove 43 Apps From Playstore?

Google recently removed 43 Android apps from the Play Store after they were found to be violating the company's policies.

The apps, which have been downloaded a total of 2.5 million times, were found to be loading ads even when the user's device was turned off. This can drain the device's battery and also increase data consumption.

In addition, the apps were also found to be collecting and transmitting user data without their consent. This could pose a privacy risk to users.

Google has a set of policies that all apps must adhere to in order to be listed on the Play Store. These policies are designed to protect users from harmful apps.

Some of the key policies that the 43 apps violated include:

Loading ads when the device is turned off: This policy is designed to prevent apps from draining the user's battery and increasing their data consumption.

Collecting and transmitting user data without consent: This policy is designed to protect user privacy. Apps are only allowed to collect and transmit user data with their consent.

Google has a team of engineers and reviewers who work to ensure that all apps on the Play Store comply with the company's policies. It is possible that some apps may slip through the cracks. If you have any concerns about an app that you have downloaded, you can report it to Google.

McAfee in its report mentioned that the removed apps included TV/DMB Player, Music Downloader, and News and Calendar applications.

The security company states: “Recently, McAfee’s Mobile Research Team discovered a concerning practice among some apps distributed through Google Play. These apps load ads while the device’s screen is off, which might initially seem convenient for users.”

“However, it’s a clear violation of Google Play Developer policy on how ads should be displayed. This affects not only the advertisers who pay for invisible Ads, but also the users as it drains battery, consumes data and poses potential risks such as information leaks and disruption of user profiling caused by Clicker behaviour,” it adds.