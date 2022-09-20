Why Indian Army has decided to shift Army Day Parade to Southern Command area?

Army Day Parade: The Indian Army, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of moving the important events and festivities out of New Delhi, has decided to shift its Army Day parade out of the National Capital. Army Day parade, which is held every year, will now take place in the Southern Command area in 2023. According to the Indian officials, the Indian Army has decided to shift the parade which is held on January 15 in Delhi outside the National Capital. Army Day Parade of 2023 will now be held in the Southern Command area.

Why Indian Army has shifted the Army Day parade to Southern Command?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last 8 years, started hosting foreign dignitaries in different cities such as Chennai and Ahmedabad. Several events including the military exhibition Defexpo was also held in other states.

The aim behind the change is to facilitate deeper connections with people all over the country as well as to bring governance closer to the masses.

Indian Army decides to shift the Army Day Parade held every year on January 15 in Delhi outside the national capital. Next year’s Army Day parade will be held in the Southern Command area: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/WgAvZR4s59 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

Army Day Parade shifted from New Delhi: How will it work?

According to the Indian Army officials, the Army Day Parade of 2023 will now be held at different locations on a rotational basis. The venue of the parade will be changed every year.

Notably, the Indian Air Force also recently decided to move out its annual fly-past and parade from the Hindan Air Base near New Delhi to Chandigarh in 2022.

Why we celebrate Army Day?

Army Day Parade is held every year on January 15. It recognizes Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa’s taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher on January 15, 1959. He was the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

Army Day in India is celebrated in the form of parades as well as other military shows. On January 15, 2022, India marked its 74th Indian Army Day.

What is Southern Command?

Southern Command is a formation of the Indian Army that has been active since 1895. The command headquarters is located in Pune, Maharashtra and it consists of two corps and two military areas. The two areas are- Maharashtra Goa and Gujarat areas, and the Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala areas. The changes to the jurisdiction were made in 2005 when a new Southern Western Command was established.

