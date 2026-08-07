If you visit Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh especially the upper town of McLeod Ganj you will notice something clear right away. Monks in red robes walk down the street. Local shops sell steaming momos and prayer flags hang between buildings.

Dharamshala was once a quiet British hill town. It later turned into the main home for Tibetans outside Tibet after 1959.

And today this Indian place in Himachal Pradesh is officially known as the Little Lhasa of India. This nickname of Dharamshala is after Tibet's original capital city.

Over 100000 tourists and pilgrims visit each year to see this unique trait. Hereonwards we will learn about the three primary reasons why the town earned this name in detail.

3 Heritage Reasons Why Dharamshala is Called Little Lhasa

Dharamshala is basically split into two parts. The upper part is where McLeod Ganj is located. The second part is housing all the bazaars and offices. But these three points tell us why Dharamshala is officially known as Little Lhasa: