Why is Dharamshala Officially Known as Little Lhasa? 3 Heritage Reasons
Dharamshala, specifically its upper town McLeod Ganj, is famous worldwide as Little Lhasa. This Indian town became a safe haven for Tibetan refugees, preserving their ancient traditions, government offices, and religious sites after the 1959 migration.
If you visit Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh especially the upper town of McLeod Ganj you will notice something clear right away. Monks in red robes walk down the street. Local shops sell steaming momos and prayer flags hang between buildings.
Dharamshala was once a quiet British hill town. It later turned into the main home for Tibetans outside Tibet after 1959.
And today this Indian place in Himachal Pradesh is officially known as the Little Lhasa of India. This nickname of Dharamshala is after Tibet's original capital city.
Over 100000 tourists and pilgrims visit each year to see this unique trait. Hereonwards we will learn about the three primary reasons why the town earned this name in detail.
3 Heritage Reasons Why Dharamshala is Called Little Lhasa
Dharamshala is basically split into two parts. The upper part is where McLeod Ganj is located. The second part is housing all the bazaars and offices. But these three points tell us why Dharamshala is officially known as Little Lhasa:
1. It is the Home of the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan Government
The 14th Dalai Lama left Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising and came to India. The Indian government offered him and his followers a place to settle in Dharamshala in 1960.
Lhasa was the historical center of power in Tibet. And the approval from Indian government to set up the new Tibetan government-in-exile (the Central Tibetan Administration) in Dharamshala gave the town the very same role.
The offices located in the Gangchen Kyishong area of Dharamshala at present handle-
- The school systems,
- Health programs, and
- Legal affairs for Tibetan communities living not just in India but around the world.
Tsuglagkhang Complex, home of the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala
2. Local Dharamshala Temples Match the Original Buildings in Lhasa
The community built new temples and learning centers in Dharamshala to keep their faith alive. They directly copy the architectural style of the famous sites left behind in Lhasa:
|S.No.
|Local Temples in Dharamshala
|Original Equivalent in Lhasa
|What are they Famous for
|1
|Tsuglagkhang Complex
|Jokhang Temple
|Main temple where people come to pray and the Dalai Lama gives a public speech.
|2
|Namgyal Monastery
|Namgyal Monastery (Potala Palace)
|The private monastery where monks practice traditional rituals.
|3
|Norbulingka Institute
|Norbulingka Palace
|A dedicated school and workshop where artists learn Thangka painting and wood carving.
Jokhang Temple in Tibet
3. Everyday Life Looks and Feels Like Tibet
The nickname Little Lhasa truly comes down to how people live in McLeod Ganj every day. When families settled in the 1960s they brought their language, food, and daily routines with them.
- You will hear Tibetan spoken in most shops, cafes, and schools alongside Hindi and English.
- Local residents practice Kora which means walking in a continuous circle around temples while spinning prayer wheels and holding prayer beads.
- Local bakeries sell Tibetan bread, while small restaurants serve butter tea and thukpa noodle soup daily.
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