Why is Palestinian Group Hamas Attacking Israel? Explained

The Palestinian armed group Hamas, and the Israeli forces have been engaged in an ongoing conflict for decades due to a complex web of political, historical, and territorial disputes. In the early morning of October 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel by land, air, and sea. To retaliate, Israel declared war and bombarded the Gaza Strip, killing over 400 people and injuring more than 2300.

Here's what has happened so far:

Timeline of Hamas-Israel Conflict 2023

In the early morning of October 7, Hamas- the armed group from Palestine, launched “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” against Israel.

The first volley of missiles was launched at 6:30 a.m. local time (03:30 GMT). According to the group, they had fired over 5,000 rockets.

The attacks took place on the Jewish festival, Simchat Torah which occurs at the end of the week-long Jewish festival known as Sukkot, or the Feast of Tabernacles.

Hamas fighters then breached the border between Gaza and Israel. They drove into southern Israel and occupied Israeli villages and towns along the border, murdering troops and civilians and kidnapping others.

Israel has confirmed the intrusion of Hamas group fighters into their territory as well as their attacks via land, air, and sea.

How did Israel retaliate?

As a retaliation against Hamas, the Israeli forces have also launched the “Operation Iron Swords” in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that "the enemy will pay an unprecedented price."

Israel also shut off power to Gaza and said that it would stop sending gasoline and supplies to the besieged region.

Which regions were attacked?

Hamas launched 5,000 rockets and attacked via land, air, and sea. According to reports, the rockets were launched as far north as Tel Aviv, Israel’s cultural and commercial capital. The group also dispatched its fighters to the south of Israel.

According to Israeli media reports, Hamas gunmen opened fire on civilians in Sderot, a city near Gaza. If images circulating on social media platforms are to be believed, there are also fights in city streets as well as gunmen in jeeps wandering the countryside. According to the Israeli army, dozens of fighter planes are attacking Hamas sites in Gaz and numerous villages in the southern part of the country are mired in gun fights.

What is the death toll?

In the conflict that follows a year of rising violence in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, at least 700 Israelis and 413 Palestinians have been killed, and tens of thousands have been displaced, making this the deadliest conflict in history between the two.









