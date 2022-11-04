Israel Elections 2022: Benjamin Netanyahu comes back to power, PM Yair Lapid concedes defeat

Israel Prime Minister 2022: Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid on November 3, 2022, congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on winning the Israel Election and confirmed the former premier’s triumphant comeback as the head of a solidly right-wing alliance.

Former Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu made a stunning comeback to power as his Likud Party and its far-right and religious allies emerged victorious in the recently held Israel Elections 2022. As per the final results, the collation has won 64 of 120 Parliament seats in the country’s fifth election held in less than four years.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud Party won 32 seats and his right-wing religious and nationalist bloc won 64 in the 120-seat Parliament or Knesset. 73-year-old Benjamin Netanyahu is the longest-serving Prime Minister of Israel and has been elected five times over the course of 15 years.

Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his election win as final results confirmed the former premier's triumphant comeback at the head of a solidly right-wing alliance https://t.co/eJFmnSFlOt pic.twitter.com/ZYfKx4t5m8 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 4, 2022

Benjamin Netanyahu comes back to power as Israel PM

1. Netanyahu’s Likud Party, its ultra-orthodox Jewish allies, and a surging far-right alliance called Religious Zionism were on track for a clear majority in Israel’s 12- seat parliament. It ended an unprecedented period of political deadlock.

2. Yair Lapid, Netanyahu rival, had previously told the supporters of his centrist Yesh Atid Party that the country needed to wait until all the votes were counted.

3. The small left-wing Meretz party was hovering below the 3.25 percent threshold needed to secure a minimum of four seats, however, appeared likely to fall short.

4. Benjamin Netanyahu clinched his comeback after being 14-months in opposition. Netanyahu remains on trial over corruption allegations, which he denies, with the case returning to court.

Benjamin Netanyahu comes back to power: What Next?

The new Prime Minister of Israel has already begun the talks with the coalition partners on the make-up of a new government, however, there was confirmation from his party.

President Issac Herzog will now give Netanyahu 42 days to form a government. Benjamin Netanyahu, who served as the Prime Minister of Israel longer than anyone else in the country’s 74-year history, will now be tasked with sharing out cabinet posts with his coalition partners.

It will most likely mean prominent roles for the co-leaders of the far-right Religious Zionism, which is projected to win 14 seats.

The United States state department has expressed veiled concern over the prospect of far-right ministers in a future coalition government, while the UK has demanded all politicians to refrain from inflammatory language and respect minorities.

Ongoing Political Crisis

Israel Elections were held in the backdrop of soaring violence across Israeli annexed east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. At least 34 Palestinians and three Israelis have been killed in the territories since the start of October 2022.

With many PM candidates citing security concerns, none pledged to revive the peace talks with the Palestinians. A key factor behind boosting Netanyahu's return was the split among Arab parties, who ran as three separate factions instead of the joint list that saw them win a record number of seats in March 2020.

