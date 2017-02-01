The Abel Prize is a Norwegian prize given to one or more outstanding mathematicians by the Government of Norway. It was instituted in 2002 to dedicate Norway's most famous mathematician, Niels Henrik Abel. Jean-Pierre Serre was the first award winner for playing a key role in shaping the modern form of many parts of mathematics, including topology, algebraic geometry, and number theory in 2003.

List of Abel Prize Winners in Mathematics ( 2003 - 2022)

Year Winner Contribution 2022 Dennis Sullivan His insistent probing for fundamental understanding, and his capacity to see analogs between diverse areas of mathematics and build bridges between them, have forever changed the field. 2021 Avi Wigderson For their foundational contributions to theoretical computer science and discrete mathematics, and their leading role in shaping them into central fields of modern mathematics. 2021 Laszlo Lovasz For their foundational contributions to theoretical computer science and discrete mathematics, and their leading role in shaping them into central fields of modern mathematics. 2020 Hillel Furstenberg For pioneering the use of methods from probability and dynamics in group theory, number theory, and combinatorics. 2020 Gregory Margulis For his work involving probability theory and dynamical systems. 2019 Karen Uhlenbeck She pioneered the study of Yang–Mills equations from a rigorous analytical point of view. 2018 Robert Langlands For his visionary program connecting representation theory to number theory. 2017 Yves Meyer For his pivotal role in developing the mathematical theory of wavelets. 2016 Andrew Wiles For the stunning proof of Fermat's Last Theorem by way of the modularity conjecture for semistable elliptic curves, opening a new era in number theory. 2015 John F. Nash, Jr.;Louis Nirenberg For striking and seminal contributions to the theory of nonlinear partial differential equations and its applications to geometric analysis. 2014 Yakov Sinai For the fundamental contributions to dynamical systems, ergodic theory, and mathematical physics. 2013 Pierre Deligne For seminal contributions to algebraic geometry and their transformative impact on number theory, representation theory, and related fields. 2012 Endre Szemerédi For the contributions to discrete mathematics and theoretical computer science, and in recognition of the profound and lasting impact of these contributions on additive number theory and ergodic theory. 2011 John Milnor For pioneering discoveries in topology, geometry, and algebra. 2010 John Tate For his vast and lasting impact on the theory of numbers. 2009 Mikhail Gromov For the revolutionary contributions to geometry. 2008 John G. Thompson; Jacques Tits For the profound achievements in algebra and in particular for shaping modern group theory. 2007 S. R. Srinivasa Varadhan For the contributions to probability theory and in particular for creating a unified theory of large deviation. 2006 Lennart Carleson For his profound and seminal contributions to harmonic analysis and the theory of smooth dynamical systems. 2005 Peter Lax For his groundbreaking contributions to the theory and application of partial differential equations and the computation of their solutions. 2004 Michael Atiyah; Isadore Singer For their discovery and proof of the index theorem, bringing together topology, geometry, and analysis, and their outstanding role in building new bridges between mathematics and theoretical physics. 2003 Jean-Pierre Serre For playing a key role in shaping the modern form of many parts of mathematics, including topology, algebraic geometry, and number theory.

The above 2016 Winners list of the Abel Prize in Mathematics from the latest awardees to the first award winner will be very useful study material for the student who is preparing for different competitive examinations.

