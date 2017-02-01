 List of Abel Prize Winners in Mathematics ( 2003 - 2022)

The Abel Prize is a Norwegian prize given to one or more outstanding mathematicians by the Government of Norway. It was instituted in 2002 to dedicate Norway's most famous mathematician, Niels Henrik Abel. The 2016 Abel Prize in Mathematics has been awarded to Sir Andrew Wiles.
The Abel Prize is a Norwegian prize given to one or more outstanding mathematicians by the Government of Norway. It was instituted in 2002 to dedicate Norway's most famous mathematician, Niels Henrik Abel. Jean-Pierre Serre was the first award winner for playing a key role in shaping the modern form of many parts of mathematics, including topology, algebraic geometry, and number theory in 2003. 

Year

Winner

Contribution

2022

Dennis Sullivan

His insistent probing for fundamental understanding, and his capacity to see analogs between diverse areas of mathematics and build bridges between them, have forever changed the field.

2021

Avi Wigderson

For their foundational contributions to theoretical computer science and discrete mathematics, and their leading role in shaping them into central fields of modern mathematics.

2021

Laszlo Lovasz

For their foundational contributions to theoretical computer science and discrete mathematics, and their leading role in shaping them into central fields of modern mathematics.

2020

Hillel Furstenberg

For pioneering the use of methods from probability and dynamics in group theory, number theory, and combinatorics.

2020

Gregory Margulis

For his work involving probability theory and dynamical systems.

2019

Karen Uhlenbeck

She pioneered the study of Yang–Mills equations from a rigorous analytical point of view.

2018

Robert Langlands

For his visionary program connecting representation theory to number theory.

2017

Yves Meyer

For his pivotal role in developing the mathematical theory of wavelets.

2016

Andrew Wiles

For the stunning proof of Fermat's Last Theorem by way of the modularity conjecture for semistable elliptic curves, opening a new era in number theory.

2015

John F. Nash, Jr.;Louis Nirenberg

For striking and seminal contributions to the theory of nonlinear partial differential equations and its applications to geometric analysis.

2014

Yakov Sinai

For the fundamental contributions to dynamical systems, ergodic theory, and mathematical physics.

2013

Pierre Deligne

For seminal contributions to algebraic geometry and their transformative impact on number theory, representation theory, and related fields.

2012

Endre Szemerédi

For the contributions to discrete mathematics and theoretical computer science, and in recognition of the profound and lasting impact of these contributions on additive number theory and ergodic theory.

2011

John Milnor

For pioneering discoveries in topology, geometry, and algebra.

2010

John Tate

For his vast and lasting impact on the theory of numbers.

2009

Mikhail Gromov

For the revolutionary contributions to geometry.

2008

John G. Thompson; Jacques Tits

For the profound achievements in algebra and in particular for shaping modern group theory.

2007

S. R. Srinivasa Varadhan

For the contributions to probability theory and in particular for creating a unified theory of large deviation.

2006

Lennart Carleson

For his profound and seminal contributions to harmonic analysis and the theory of smooth dynamical systems.

2005

Peter Lax

For his groundbreaking contributions to the theory and application of partial differential equations and the computation of their solutions.

2004

Michael Atiyah; Isadore Singer

For their discovery and proof of the index theorem, bringing together topology, geometry, and analysis, and their outstanding role in building new bridges between mathematics and theoretical physics.

2003

 

Jean-Pierre Serre

For playing a key role in shaping the modern form of many parts of mathematics, including topology, algebraic geometry, and number theory.

The above 2016 Winners list of the Abel Prize in Mathematics from the latest awardees to the first award winner will be very useful study material for the student who is preparing for different competitive examinations.

