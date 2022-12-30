Word Before “Humbug” Universal Crossword Clue 30th December.

Nowadays, one of the most popular online pastimes is completing puzzles. Puzzles that test a person's creativity, intelligence, and problem-solving skills are extremely popular. One such popular puzzle is the Universal Crossword published by the Globe and Mail on a daily basis.

Figuring out the answers to the Universal Crossword can be tough. Even the most experienced crossword fanatics can find themselves stumped by some of the clues.

We have solved one of the most difficult clues, the Word Before “Humbug”, for today's December 30th Universal Crossword.

Read on to find the answer to the word before Humbug clue.

Word Before “Humbug” Universal Crossword Clue Answer

This clue is particularly daunting to figure out. But veteran crossword solvers can figure it out easily. If you couldn't figure out the answers to the clue, keep reading to find out.

The answer to this word before “Humbug” clue is:

BAH

