“Ab Fab” Network, Once, Universal Crossword Clue For December 28th

Nowadays, one of the most popular online pastimes is completing puzzles. Puzzles that test a person's creativity, intelligence, and problem-solving skills are extremely popular. One such popular puzzle is the Universal Crossword published by the Globe and Mail on a daily basis.

Figuring out the answers to the Universal Crossword can be tough. Even the most experienced crossword fanatics can find themselves stumped by some of the clues.

We have solved one of the most difficult clues, the "Ab fab" network, once, for today's December 28th Universal Crossword.

Read on to find the answer to the Ab Fab network, once clue.

"Ab Fab" network, once, Universal Crossword Clue Answer

This clue is particularly daunting to figure out. but veteran crossword solvers can figure it out easily. If you couldn't figure out the answers to the first clue in this Ab Fab network, keep reading to find out.

The answer to this Ab Fab network, once clue is:

BBC

Ab Fab is a well-known abbreviation of "Absolutely Fabulous," one of the best British comedy shows of the 1990s that was broadcast on, you guessed it, the BBC, hence the clue.