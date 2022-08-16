Wordle 423 Answer for August 16: Check Today's Wordle Hints and Solutions

Wordle 423 Answer: Wordle 423 is here and we have provided all kinds of hints and clues below for the correct answer. The game has come a long way and has now attracted millions of people all across the globe. Those who love Wordle love to solve the daily word of the day and get a score, no matter how difficult the word is. Wordle challenges the ability of people to find difficult and unknown terms with limited chances. If you are facing the same problem in today’s wordle, we are here with hints, clues, and solutions for Wordle on August 16, 2022.

Wordle 423 Answer: Hints for Today’s Solution

Today’s wordle begins with the letter G Wordle 423 has two vowels One of the vowels in the Wordle of August 16 is E Wordle 423 ends with the letter L Wordle today is a noun

Wordle 423: What are the Clues?

Wordle 423 refers to a thin liquid food of oatmeal or other meal boiled in milk or water. In slang in the 1700s, today’s wordle meant to receive one’s punishment. The origin of the word is from Middle English: from Old French, of Germanic origin.

Wordle 423 Answer Today

The answer for Wordle 423 is ‘GRUEL’.

How to play Wordle?

Players who want to learn new words every day will have to visit the official website- https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle and have to play the game with the rules mentioned below:

1. Players will have six attempts to guess a five-letter Wordle word.

2. After entering each word, press enters on the Wordle Keyboard.

3. The color of the box will change indicating how close you were to the correct answer.

4. If the color of the box turns green, it will mean that the letter is correctly placed.

5. If the color of the box turns yellow, it will indicate that the letter is in the word but it is wrongly placed.

6. In the last, if the color of the box turns grey, it will mean that the letter entered is not in the word.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a web-based word game which is created and developed by the Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle, and owned and published by The New York Times Company since 2022. The mechanics of the game are nearly identical to the 1955-pen-and-paper game jotto and the television game show franchise Lingo. Wordle has a single daily solution, with all the players attempting to guess the same word.

Wordle 419 Answer for August 12: Check Today's Wordle Hints and Solutions

Wordle 417 Answer for August 10: Check Today's Wordle Hints and Solutions

Wordle 416 Answer for August 9: Check Today's Wordle Hints and Solutions

Wordle 415 Answer for August 8: Check Today's Wordle Hints and Solutions

Wordle 411 Answer for August 4: Check Today's Wordle Hints and Solutions

Wordle 410 Answer for August 3: Check Today's Wordle Hints and Solutions

Wordle 409 Answer for August 2: Check Today's Wordle Hints and Solutions

Wordle 408 Answer for August 1: Check Today's Wordle Hints and Solutions

Wordle 406 Answer for July 30: Check Today's Wordle Hints and Solutions

Wordle 405 Answer for July 29: Check Today's Wordle Hints and Solutions

Wordle 404 Answer for July 28: Check Today's Wordle Hints and Solutions