Today’s Wordle: 679 Hints and Clues of 29 April with Solution for Word Puzzle Game

Many games come and go but Wordle always stands out. Wordle is undoubtedly a popular web-based word game worldwide. Wordle today is an easy-peasy word, but getting full scores in the Wordle game with the help of exciting Wordle hints is a different kind of fun. New to Wordle? Know what the Wordle game is all about before diving into our special hints and superclue for the Wordle of the day. Once you get acquainted with the Wordle game and its rules well, it will be easy for you to get that winning screech after cracking the Wordle of the day! Wordle 679 for 29th April 2023.

Interested to begin?

What is Wordle?

Many web games come and go, but only a few are able to make their mark. Wordle by New York Times is one such special word game. Simply said, Wordle is a web-based word game that asks the players to guess a five-letter English word every day.

The fact that makes the Wordle game both super exciting and hard to crack is the fact that you can solve the game only once a day. This means that if you miss the given number of chances in Wordle, you miss the shot for the day. Cracking the Wordle of the day becomes even more satisfying when you have exciting hints and clues to help you. That is why we bring to you our special Wordle hints so that you always come out as a winner in the NYTimes Wordle game. Can’t wait to check the Wordle answer today? No worries at all! We have stated the Wordle answer at the end for you!

How to play Wordle?

The NYTimes Wordle is not as straightforward as it sounds. As stated above, it comes with a grid having multiple squares. In the grid, you get 6 chances to guess a five-letter word.

The number of chances in Wordle

With the daily word game Wordle, the player gets only 6 chances a day to guess the Wordle word of the day.

The color codes in Wordle!

Once you start making guesses, you will notice that some of the letters turn green, some show up as yellow, and others as gray. The green color symbolizes that you have put the right letter in the right place. The yellow color means that the letter in that particular box is definitely there in the Wordle word of the day, but you have not entered it in the right place. The gray color, on the other hand, simply means that the letter you have entered is not there in the Wordle word of the day.

This means that if you could not guess the word in the first five attempts, you must crack it in the 6th one. Worry not, you do get some idea of the possible letters in the word after five attempts due to the color indicators.

Is Wordle 679 getting hard for you? That is when you need our helping hand. Jagran Josh offers exciting hints that make your Wordle experience effortless.

Here are our exciting Wordle hints for today, April 29!

Wordle 679 Hint 1:

The Wordle word starts with a vowel.

Wordle 679 Hint 2:

The Wordle word either has an “R” or an “L”.

Wordle 679 Hint 3:

The second and the last letter is the same.

Wordle 679 Hint 4:

The Wordle today has three consonants.

Wordle 679 Hint 5:

The word either starts with “U” or “A”.

What’s today’s Wordle Answer?

The Wordle Answer for Wordle 679, April 29, 2023, is

CEDAR

That was a fun day cracking Wordle. Couldn't Wordle today? No worries; there is always a next time!!