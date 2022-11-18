Workers from 16 new professions are now eligible for Express Entry through the new immigration programs!

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship of Canada has recently declared the implementation of the National Occupational Classification (NOC) 2021 for immigration programs coming under the Express Entry system.







The Government of Canada is all set to welcome with open hands the immigrants who bring with them some essential skills that will in turn help in boosting the country’s economy, and also be fit to reduce severe labor shortages.

With the help of the novel, NOC categories will make it possible for Canada to welcome global talent in high-demand sectors including construction, health care, and transportation.

The 16 occupations:

Now, 16 new occupations will be allowed to immigrate to Canada, as per the Government of Canada’s new immigration rules. Long-term care aides, elementary and secondary school teacher assistants, nurse aides, transport truck drivers, and hospital attendants, are some of the occupations now allowed in Express Entry.







Foreign nationals having strong work experience in the following 16 job sectors are now eligible to apply via Express Entry. These are

Heavy equipment operators

Transport truck drivers

Pest controllers and fumigators

Estheticians, electrologists, and related occupations

Correctional service officers

Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants

Nurse aides, orderlies, and patient service associates

Dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants

Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants

Sheriffs and Bailiffs

By-law enforcement and other regulatory officers

Residential and commercial installers and servicers

Other repairers and servicers

Bus drivers, subway operators, and other transit operators

Aircraft assemblers and aircraft assembly inspectors

The National Occupational Classification (NOC) system is made to track and categorize all occupations in the Canadian labor market. These are updated to showcase fluctuations in the economy and also in the nature of work.

It was the Minister’s statement to expand pathways to permanent residency for international students and temporary workers. More and more jobs will be made eligible for the programs under Express Entry.

As a result of this update, 16 jobs that were earlier not eligible are eligible for permanent residency through Express Entry.

Workers from 16 new occupations are now eligible for permanent residence! pic.twitter.com/6Nsjw9omC2 — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) November 16, 2022

“We are using all of the tools at our disposal to tackle labor shortages, particularly in key sectors like health care, construction, and transportation. These changes will support Canadians in need of these services, and they will support employers by providing them with a more robust workforce who we can depend on to drive our economy forward into a prosperous future. I’m thrilled to announce expanded pathways to permanent residence in Canada for these in-demand workers," stated Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship.

What is the National Occupational Classification (NOC)?

As the national reference for occupations in Canada, the National Occupational Classification (NOC) offers a systematic classification structure that is responsible for categorizing the complete range of occupational activity in the country for the purpose of collecting, analyzing, and spreading occupational information for labor market information and program administration relating to employment.

Information related to occupation helps career intelligence and labor market, occupational forecasting, skills development, demand analysis, labor supply, and employment equity, along with many other programs and services.

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada make use of NOC to determine and analyze the occupational eligibility criteria under its permanent and temporary residency programs.

