World Coconut Day 2022: Theme, History, Date and what is the importance of Coconut Day

World Coconut Day 2022 theme: World Coconut Day is celebrated all over the world on September 2 every year to emphasize and spread the knowledge of the value and the advantages of coconut. World Coconut Day 2022 highlights the significance of the coconut plant and how it is one of nature’s most versatile products as its use ranges from food and drink to cosmetic preparations and decorating. On World Coconut Day 2022 it must be noted that coconut ranks among the most consumed fruits worldwide and is mostly found in tropical countries. It is most popular in the Asian-Pacific region.

World Coconut Day 2022 Date

World Coconut Day is celebrated every year on September 2 to make people aware of the benefits of coconuts.

World Coconut Day 2022 Theme

The World Coconut Day theme is selected by the International Coconut Community every year. World Coconut Day 2022 theme is ‘Growing Coconut for a Better Future and Life’.

World Coconut Day History

The first World Coconut Day was observed on September 2, 2009, by the Asia Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) to draw attention to the value of coconuts and their influence on society.

Since then, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for the Asia Pacific has authorized the APCC to organize World Coconut Day annually to promote their programmes and commemorate the course of action for promoting this tropical fruit and raise awareness of its health advantages.

What is the importance of World Coconut Day?

World Coconut Day 2022 is being celebrated today to raise awareness regarding the benefits of coconuts. On this day, various seminars and campaigns are also organized for the farmers and businessmen who are involved in coconut production. It facilitates them to increase their coconut production.

World Coconut Day 2022 also draws attention to the health benefits of coconut. The fruit is extremely beneficial for the hair as well as the digestive system. Healthy coconut oil is prevalent in many parts of India as well.

