National Nutrition Week 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Logo, Images to share on September 1

National Nutrition Week 2022 images: National Nutrition Week 2022 is observed every year in India from September 1 to September 7. Nutrition Week in India aims at spreading awareness regarding healthy eating habits. National Nutrition Week 2022 highlights the significance of maintaining a nutritious diet for overall physical and mental health.

National Nutrition Week 2022 also emphasizes the fact that having fast food items brings no good to our bodies and instead creates numerous medical issues in the longer run. As Nutrition week 2022 in India commences on September 1, we all must take a step toward a healthier lifestyle and even encourage people around us to do so.

National Nutrition Week 2022: Why is it significant?

The Food and Nutrition Board of the Government of India organizes an annual week-long celebration of National Nutrition Week to spread awareness among people about this basic phenomenon.

National Nutrition Week 2022 encourages a balanced diet that is full of essential nutrients and is important for healthy development and function. The Government of India has also started the programs, in the light of National Nutrition Week 2022, to emphasize good nutrition, wholesome food, and a healthy lifestyle.

National Nutrition Week--1st September to 7th September--is observed to create awareness about good nutrition & health.



National Nutrition Week 2022 Wishes and Messages

Wishes to you on the occasion of National Nutrition Week! Have a blessed and healthy life ahead of you but don't forget to maintain good eating habit. Happy Nutrition Week! What can be better in a life than having a good and nutritional food. Let us all spread this message on the occasion of National Nutrition Week! God has blessed us with all the nutrition in our food. Now it is upto us that how we pay respect to God's creation. Happy National Nutrition Week! Still many people in our country are suffering from malnutrition. As a responsible and aware citizen it is our responsibility to help people in ending malnutrition. Happy National Nutrition Week! Let us all take a pledge on this National Nutrition Week to always maintain a healthy food habit so that we can contribute towards a healthy India. Wishes to you on this National Nutrition Week!

National Nutrition Week 2022 Quotes

“Man is What He Eats" – Lucretius “He who has health has hope, and he who has hope has everything" - Thomas Carlyle “The doctors of the future will no longer treat the human frame with drugs, but rather will cure and prevent disease with nutrition" - Thomas Edison “Processed foods not only extend the shelf life, but they extend the waistline as well" - Karen Sessions “Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live" - Jim Rohn

