World Malaria Day 2022: Check Malaria, Symptoms, Causes, Risk factors, Prevention, Vaccine, and Countries free from Malaria

World Malaria Day 2022: According to the WHO, cases of malaria were estimated at 241 million across the world in 2020, and estimated deaths stood at 627,000 in 2020. Also, in 2020, the WHO African Region was home to 95% of cases of malaria and 96% of malaria deaths. In the region, children under 5 accounted for about 80% of all malaria deaths.

World Malaria Day is observed on April 25 across the world to raise awareness to control and eradicate malaria. It is a preventable and treatable disease. This year's theme is " Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives.” On this day, know about malaria, its symptoms, causes, risk factors, prevention, vaccine, and countries that are free from malaria including Indian states.

What is Malaria and how is it caused?

According to the WHO, it is an acute febrile illness. It is caused by Plasmodium parasites, which are spread to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes.

Five species of parasites cause malaria in humans, and of those, two species, namely P. falciparum and P. vivax, pose the greatest threat. The deadliest malarial parasite is P. falciparum, which is the most prevalent on the African continent. The dominant malaria parasite in most countries outside of sub-Saharan Africa is P. Vivax.

So we can say that malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by a parasite. If it is left untreated, it may develop severe complications and die. As per the CDC, about 2000 cases of malaria are diagnosed in the United States each year.

What are the Symptoms of Malaria?

- Chills

- Fever

- Headache

- Feeling of discomfort generally

- Nausea and Vomiting

- Diarrohea

- Abdominal Pain

- Muscle or joint pain

- Fatigue

- Rapid breathing

- Rapid heart rate

-Cough

It is also said that some people who have malaria experience cycles of malaria "attacks". An attack usually begins with shivering and chills, followed by a high fever, sweating, and then a return to normal temperature. The signs and symptoms of malaria begin within a few weeks after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Also, some types of malaria parasites can lie dormant in the bodies of humans for up to a year.

What are the risk factors?

For developing malaria, the greatest risk factor is living in or visiting areas where the disease is common. These are tropical and subtropical regions of the

-South and Southeast Asia

- Sub-Saharan Africa

- Central America and northern South America

- Pacific Islands, etc.

Furthermore, the level of risk is determined by local malaria control, seasonal changes in malaria rates, and the precautions that people take to avoid mosquito bites.

People at high risk of the disease are young children, older adults, pregnant women and their unborn children, and travellers coming from areas with no malaria.

World Malaria Day 2022: Prevention

Certain measures are listed below to avoid mosquito bites:

- Cover skin, by wearing pants, long-sleeved shirts, etc.

- Apply insect repellent to the skin. It should be registered with the Environment Protection Agency on any exposed skin.

- Also, apply repellent to clothing.

- Use bed nets or sleep under a net.

WHO recommends the broad use of the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine among children living in regions with moderate to high P. falciparum malaria transmission since October 2021. The medicine showed a significant reduction in cases of malaria and deadly severe malaria among children.

World Malaria Day 2022: List of countries and territories certified malaria-free by WHO

Country/territory Malaria-free certified Countries Africa Algeria 2019 Lesotho Mauritius 1973 La Réunion (France) 1979 Seychelles Eastern Mediterranean Bahrain Jordan Kuwait Lebanon Libya Morocco 2010 Qatar Tunisia United Arab Emirates 2007 Europe Albania Andorra Armenia 2011 Austria Belarus Belgium Bosnia and Herzegovina 1973 Bulgaria 1965 Croatia 1973 Cyprus 1967 Czechia Denmark Estonia Finland France (Metropolitan) Germany Greece Hungary 1964 Iceland Ireland Israel Italy 1970 Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan 2016 Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Monaco Montenegro 1973 Netherlands 1970 Norway Poland 1967 Portugal 1973 Republic of Moldova Republic of North Macedonia 1973 Romania 1967 Russian Federation San Marino Serbia 1973 Slovakia Slovenia 1973 Spain 1964 Sweden Switzerland Turkmenistan 2010 Ukraine United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Uzbekistan 2018 Americas Antigua and Barbuda Argentina 2019 Bahamas Barbados Canada Chile Cuba 1973 Dominica 1966 El Salvador 2021 Grenada 1962 Jamaica 1966 Paraguay 2018 Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia 1962 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Trinidad and Tobago 1965 United States of America 1970 Uruguay South-East Asia Maldives 2015 Sri Lanka 2016 Western Pacific Australia 1981 Brunei Darussalam 1987 China 2021 Cook Islands Fiji Japan Kiribati Marshall Islands Micronesia (Federated States of) Mongolia Nauru New Zealand Niue Palau Samoa Singapore 1982 Tonga Tuvalu

Those countries that have achieved at least 3 consecutive years of zero indigenous cases are eligible to apply for a WHO certification of malaria-free status.

Therefore, 40 countries and territories were granted malaria-free certification by WHO. The latest country that was declared malaria-free by the WHO is China. Other recent countries that joined the malaria-free club are El Salvador (2021), Argentina (2019), Paraguay (2018), and Uzbekistan (2018). So far, in India, none of the states has been able to completely eliminate malaria.

