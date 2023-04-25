World Malaria Day 2023: Messages, Slogans, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes & More

World Malaria Day 2023: Every year on April 25, the world observes World Malaria Day (WMD) to recognise the efforts being made to combat the disease. It was adapted from Africa Malaria Day, which African nations had been commemorating since 2001.

Malaria is a disease that is preventable, according to the WHO. Additionally, it is curable, yet it still has a terrible effect on people's health and way of life all over the world. In 2020, 85 countries are expected to experience 241 million new cases of malaria and 627,000 fatalities from malaria. In fact, children under the age of five who resided in the WHO African Region accounted for more than two-thirds of mortality. "Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement" will be the theme of World Malaria Day in 2023.

World Malaria Day 2023: Messages & Slogans

Strength and Power to everyone on this World Malaria Day. Let's band together to battle this illness that has claimed so many lives.

We can defeat malaria by practising good hygiene and keeping our surroundings clean.

World Malaria Day serves as a reminder that by working together, we have the ability to eradicate malaria.

On this World Malaria Day, I'm sending you my best wishes. May the fruits of our sustained efforts to combat this disease come to us soon.

World Malaria Day 2023: Facebook & WhatsApp Status

Every effort counts in the fight against malaria, thus we must unite in this effort. Let's make a wish for the end of malaria's terror.

If we don't wake up right away, malaria will continue to claim a large number of lives. Join forces to create a better future.

We could be closer to passing away with only one mosquito bite. Don't allow anyone else experience that. Be good to shine brightly.

World Malaria Day can only be observed by banding together to fight this illness. Join forces to fight the illness.

Every single doctor is making every effort to eradicate malaria from the earth. Play a good part.

We must unite on World Malaria Day to eradicate malaria by raising awareness among all people. May this World Malaria Day serve as the foundation for your future.

As we commemorate World Malaria Day, we must wage a fierce battle against this potentially fatal condition. Best of luck!

Without dengue and malaria, the world would be a far better place. Let's work to create a world like that.

To eradicate dengue and malaria from our globe, we must work together, and we are capable of doing so. Gratitude and Power

All we need to do is eliminate the dengue and malaria mosquitoes, to save many more lives.

World Malaria Day 2023: Quotes

“Eradicating mosquitoes is a means to an end. An uninfected mosquito is harmless to humans - just a nuisance. An infected mosquito is a danger.”- T.K. Naliaka

“There are more people dying of malaria than any specific cancer.”- Bill Gates

“Malaria has long been a devastating and life-threatening global epidemic disease in human history.”- Tu Youyou

“Our progress against malaria is impressive. But vigilance remains a critical ingredient to protect the health of all people.”- Tom Frieden

“If you don't think a small act can make a difference, try going to sleep with a mosquito in the room.”- Julie Foudy

It was created with the goals of promoting "education and understanding of malaria" as well as "year-long intensified implementation of national malaria-control strategies, including community-based activities for malaria prevention and treatment in endemic areas." The third 'i' implement will be the subject of World Malaria Day 2023, with a special emphasis on how crucial it is to reach marginalised groups with the current tools and methods. And to stop the spread of this vector-borne disease, a number of initiatives are being taken throughout India.