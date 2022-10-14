World Standards Day 2022: Slogan, Poster, Message, Wishes, Status to share on October 14

World Standards Day in India: World Standards Day is celebrated every year on October 14. The day is also observed as International Standards Day aims at educating policymakers, consumers, and the business about the value and significance of standardization. World Standards Day 2022 is observed by various organisations, including government bodies across the world. They plan a variety of events to observe the day.

On World Standards Day 2022, check slogan, posters, message, wishes, status that can be shared on the day to spread awareness about the importance of standardization.

Happy #WorldStandardsDay 2022! This year the focus is on "Shared vision for a better world".



On World Standards’ Day let us reaffirm our commitment to leverage the power of standards for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals #Standards4SDGs.#SustainableDevelopmentGoals pic.twitter.com/daJ48Vxzkl — Dr Rajdeep Roy MP ( MS, MCh) (@drrajdeeproy) October 14, 2022

World Standards Day 2022: Why the day is celebrated on October 14?

World Standards Day is celebrated every year on October 14 to commemorate the first gathering of representatives from 25 countries in 1956 in London. It marked the launch of the international body to facilitate standardization.

The International Organisation for Standardisation was founded earlier in 1947 with 67 technical committees. However, the first World Standards Day was formally inaugurated in 1970by Faruk Sunter, the then President of the International Organisation for Standardisation.

World Standards Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Let us celebrate the occasion of World Standard Day by creating awareness in this world about the importance of standards and quality…. Happy World Standard Day.

2. Let us make everyone aware of quality standards because they are very important for every country, every individual…. Wishing a very Happy World Standard Day to you.

3. Always keep the international standards of quality in mind to give yourself and your world a better place to live…. Happy World Standard Day.

4. Warm wishes on World Standard Day…. This day is all about setting higher quality standards for a better, happier and healthier life.

World Standards Day 2022 Slogans and Quotes

1. Scientists have maintained the ideal standards only to ensure that the inventions are perfect, let us all respect that

2. New inventions can only be trusted because scientists follow the standard procedures and necessary protocols. Kudos to that.

3. Promote standardization as a key tool in the elimination of global trade barriers and celebrate this occasion of World Standards Day

4. Keep the International standards in mind and defeat technical obstructions in international commerce.

5. Quality consciousness is setting higher standards for yourself than what the world has set for you.

