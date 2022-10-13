World Sight Day 2022: Quotes, Images, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp, Facebook Status to share on this day

World Sight Day quotes: World Sight Day is observed globally on the second Thursday of every October. This year, World Sight Day is being observed on October 13 to draw attention to the issue of blindness and vision impairment among people. World Sight Day 2022 increases awareness about eye health and for recognizing the work done by the thousands of ophthalmologists across the world. Share World Sight Day 2022 quotes, wishes, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook Status on this day with your eye doctor and thank them for the services provided which help you in see the beauty of day-to-day life.

Check World Sight Day 2022 quotes, messages, wishes, images, Facebook & WhatsApp status below on October 13 and learn why World Sight Day is observed on this day.

World Sight Day 2022: Why the day is celebrated on second Thursday of every October?

World Sight Day started with the establishment of Lions Clubs International founded by William Perry Woods in 1916 which later became an international organization in 1917. ‘SightFirst’ is one of the most popular projects of Lion Club which started in 1990 and was organized to fight the blindness caused by trachoma and other issues.

The project focused on raising funds for the treatment of visually impaired patients and has also helped millions of people worldwide. It was during the campaign that when IAPB decided to observe World Sight Day on the second Thursday of every October.

Happy #WorldSightDay!

We invited you to prioritise your eye health and, in turn, call on the corridors of power to help realise a world where eye care is accessible, available and affordable.

It comes together today! Join us as we celebrate how #LoveYourEyes resonated worldwide. pic.twitter.com/4AcaPyOWyG — IAPB (@IAPB1) October 12, 2022

World Sight Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. Eyes are what connect us to this world…. On World Sight Day, let us pray for vision for blind and more and more joys around.

2. World Sight Day reminds us that we must all give attention to our vision for a proper sight to avoid any complications.

3. On the occasion of World Sight Day, let us stand together and make more and more people aware of blindness and issues of vision.

4. Together we have the power to create more and more awareness about blindness and sight…. Wishing a very Happy World Sight Day.

5. World Sight Day gives us an opportunity to have a world where everyone can see and have a healthy vision by creating more awareness about it.

Inspirational quotes for World Sight Day 2022

1. "Blindness is an unfortunate handicap but true vision does not require the eyes."-Helen Keller

2. "The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision."-Helen Keller

3. “The face is the mirror of the mind, and eyes without speaking confess the secrets of the heart.“ —St. Jerome

4. “The soul, fortunately, has an interpreter – often an unconscious but still a faithful interpreter – in the eye.” ― Charlotte Brontë, Jane Eyre

5. “The face is a picture of the mind with the eyes as its interpreter.” ― Marcus Tullius Cicero

World Sight Day 2022: Theme, Significance, History, And Tips For A Better Vision