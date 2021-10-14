World Sight Day 2021: Theme, Significance, History, Quotes, Wishes, And Tips For A Better Vision

World Sight Day 2021: World Sight Day is observed annually on the second Thursday of October. The global event is celebrated to draw attention to blindness and vision impairment. This year, the day falls on October 14. The theme for World Sight Day 2021 is "Love your eyes".

Through this article, let us have a look at vision impairment, its causes, tips for better vision, and more on World Sight Day 2021.

World Sight Day 2021: History

The day was first observed by the SightFirst campaign of the Lions Club International organisation in the year 2000.

Since then, it has been integrated into the VISION 2020: The Right to Sight (V2020) plan. The V2020 plan which was launched on 18 February 1999 is coordinated by International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO).

World Sight Day 2021: Significance

Eye health is important and vision impairment and blindness impact education, employment, quality of life and more. Therefore, world organizations and people must join hands to actively support universal access to eye health and ensure that everyone counts.

World Sight Day Theme: 2000–present

2000 - 2001 - 2002 - 2003 - 2004 - 2005 The Right to Sight 2006 Low Vision 2007 Vision for Children 2008 Fighting Vision Impairment in Later Life 2009 Gender and Eye Health 2010 Countdown to 2020 2011 - 2012 - 2013 Universal Eye Health 2014 No more Avoidable Blindness 2015 Eye care for all 2016 Stronger Together 2017 Make Vision Count 2018 Eye Care Everywhere 2019 Vision First 2020 Hope In Sight 2021 Love Your Eyes

World Sight Day: Global targets for eye care by 2030

At the 74th World Health Assembly, the Member States have adopted two global targets for eye care by 2030. These are as follows:

1- A 40% hike for effective coverage of refractive errors.

2-A 30% increase in effective coverage of cataract surgery.

The aforementioned targets will not only increase global eye care coverage but will also deliver quality services.

World Sight Day 2021: Quotes

1- "If love is blind, then maybe a blind person that loves has a greater understanding of it. "-Criss Jami.

2- "Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see." -Mark Twain

3- "Blindness is an unfortunate handicap but true vision does not require the eyes."-Helen Keller.

4- "I believe any success in life is made by going into an area with a blind, furious optimism."-Sylvester Stallone.

5- "The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision."-Helen Keller.

World Sight Day 2021: Wishes

1- This world sight day spread awareness about the cause of blindness and vision problems. Wish you a safe world sight day!

2- The best way to celebrate world sight day is to take your family to an eye specialist and get them checked. Happy World Sight Day 2021!

3- Blindness can be prevented if people are aware of and educate people around them. Spread the word this world sight day.

4- Be grateful if you can see the world around you and continue to enjoy the beautiful colours of life.

5- Your sight is your biggest power if you want to witness the beauty of the world and nature. Have a happy and safe world sight day!

Vision impairment

Vision impairment affects people of all ages and the majority of the affected people are above the age of 50 years. According to WHO, at least a billion people on this planet suffer from near or far vision impairment that could be prevented. Vision impairment and blindness impact all aspects of life, including daily activities, the ability to access public services and more.

What are the causes of vision impairment?

The main causes of vision impairment are unoperated cataracts and uncorrected refractive error. Other factors include age-related macular degeneration, infectious diseases of the eye, glaucoma, trauma, and diabetic retinopathy. However, one must not ignore these causes and should visit a doctor.

World Sight Day 2021: Tips for an improved vision

In order to maintain a healthy vision, follow the below-mentioned tips:

1- Eat Right

Your plate should have foods that are high in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin C and Vitamin E. Include a healthy portion of green veggies, salmon, eggs and citrus fruits. A healthy diet reduces the chances of diabetes which is among the leading causes of blindness.

2- Manage Screen time

In an era where almost everything is digitalized, managing screen time is of utmost importance as it may result in dry, itchy or red eyes.

Some of the effective screen time management methods are as follows:

a. Take a screen break every 20 minutes.

b. When using a computer, make sure to use a supportive chair and keep your screen at eye level to avoid neck and shoulder pain and headaches.

c. Do not forget to blink your eyes.

d. Wear protective glasses when using a computer, tablet or phone.

e. Avoid using your phone or tablet when lying in bed.

3- Get screened regularly

Make it a habit to get yourself screened on a regular basis. Visit an opthalmologist if a potential vision problem occurs during screening.

4- Maintain a healthy lifestyle

A healthy lifestyle can improve your vision significantly or can reduce the risk of deterioration of eye health. This includes moderating alcohol consumption, quitting smoking, providing the eyes with proper rest, and practising eye exercises.

5- Wear sunglasses

Whenever you are stepping out in the sun, do not forget to wear sunglasses. Your sunglasses must provide you 99-100% protection from UVA and UVB rays.

The Human Eye: Anatomy, Structure, Working, Function and Defects

World Sight Day 2020: Current Theme, History, Significance and Key Facts