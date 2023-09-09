World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: Theme, Importance and Awarness Programs

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is an annual event held on September 10th to raise awareness of suicide and its prevention.

The day was first established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and is now observed by over 40 countries around the world.

Suicide is a serious public health issue that affects people of all ages, backgrounds, and cultures. According to WHO there are 700 000 suicides per year worldwide.

Suicide is a complex issue with many contributing factors, including:

Mental health conditions: Depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions are major risk factors for suicide.

Substance abuse: People who abuse alcohol or drugs are also at an increased risk of suicide.

Trauma: People who have experienced trauma, such as abuse or violence, are more likely to attempt suicide.

Financial hardship: People who are struggling financially are also at an increased risk of suicide.

Loneliness and isolation: People who feel isolated and alone are more likely to think about suicide.

Suicide is often seen as an act of desperation, a final resort for people who feel like they have no other options. However, it is important to remember that suicide is not a choice. It is a symptom of a deeper problem.

What Is the History of World Suicide Prevention Day?

The IASP was founded in 1992 by a group of mental health professionals who were committed to preventing suicide. The organization's mission is to "promote suicide prevention through research, education, and advocacy."

WSPD was created as a way to raise awareness of suicide and its prevention on a global scale. The day is also an opportunity to remember those who have died by suicide and to celebrate the lives of those who have been saved.

WHO mentions: “World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO).”

“The 10 September each year aims to focus attention on the issue, reduces stigma and raises awareness among organizations, governments, and the public, giving a singular message that suicides are preventable,” it adds.

What Is the Theme of World Suicide Prevention Day 2023?

The theme for WSPD 2023 is "Creating Hope Through Action". This theme highlights the importance of taking action to prevent suicide and to create a more hopeful world for all.

This theme is a powerful call to action and a reminder that there is an alternative to suicide. It also highlights the importance of taking action to prevent suicide and to strengthen prevention efforts.

By taking action, we can signal to people who are experiencing suicidal thoughts that there is hope and that we care about them.

We can also show them that there are people who want to help. Our actions, no matter how small, can make a difference in the lives of those who are struggling.

Suicide prevention is a public health priority, and urgent action is needed to reduce suicide mortality rates.

What Is the Significance of World Suicide Prevention Day?

The significance of WSPD is twofold. First, it is an opportunity to raise awareness of suicide and its prevention.

Second, WSPD is an opportunity to remember those who have died by suicide and to celebrate the lives of those who have been saved.

Suicide is a tragic event that can have a profound impact on families and communities. WSPD is a day to remember those who have lost their lives to suicide and to offer support to those who are grieving.

WSPD is also an opportunity to take action to prevent suicide. There are many things that can be done to prevent suicide, such as:

Raising awareness: Talking about suicide and its prevention can help to reduce the stigma associated with it. This can make it easier for people to seek help if they are thinking about suicide.

Identifying people at risk: Screening people for risk factors for suicide can help to identify those who may need help.

Providing support: People who are feeling suicidal need support from friends, family, and professionals. This support can help them to cope with their feelings and to develop coping mechanisms.

Making treatment available: There are effective treatments available for mental health conditions that can reduce the risk of suicide. These treatments should be made available to everyone who needs them.

In conclusion, every little bit helps. By taking action, we can all make a difference in the fight against suicide.