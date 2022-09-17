Your Kids Will Love These Math Riddles! Check Out These Math Riddles With Answers!

Are you tired of playing word games with your tiny tots? Well, here comes a fun activity for you and your kids to enjoy together.

We present to you not one but 5 exciting math riddles that will be an exciting experience for you and your kids and help them think out of the box.

Excited? Let’s get started!

Math Riddles With Answers!

Go and sit beside your child, feed them a tasty pizza slice, grab a pencil and paper, and start solving these math riddles together.

Math Riddle 1:

X is an odd number. Take an alphabet away from X and it becomes even. Which is that number?









Is it math or English? Whatever it is, it’s mind-boggling!







Feeling Bored? Try These Math Riddles With Answers!

Math Riddle 2:

Using only addition, how can you add eight 8s to get the number 1,000?

Woah! Is it even possible?

Math Riddle 3:

What single digit appears most frequently between and including the numbers 1 and 1,000?

Hint: look for a pattern!

Math Riddle 4:

If a hen and a half lay an egg and a half in a day and a half, how many eggs will half a dozen hens lay in half a dozen days?

Wait a minute, how many eggs?

Math Riddle 5:

If you buy a rooster for the purpose of laying eggs and you expect to get three eggs each day for breakfast, how many eggs will you have after three weeks?

This is a prank riddle!







Phew! Those riddles were seriously challenging. Eager to know the answers? Scroll down.

Math Riddles Answers!

Math Riddle 1:

X is an odd number. Take an alphabet away from X and it becomes even. Which is that number?

ANSWER:

Seven (Seven-S=Even)











Math Riddle 2:

Using only addition, how can you add eight 8s to get the number 1,000?

ANSWER:

888+88+8+8+8=1000











Math Riddle 3:

What single digit appears most frequently between and including the numbers 1 and 1,000? Hint: look for a pattern!

ANSWER:

The most common digit is 1! Every number 1-9 appears precisely the same number of times in every ten numbers. But because we included the number 1,000, there’s an extra occurrence of the number 1. In total, the number 1 appears 301 times, and every other number appears 300 times.











Math Riddle 4:

If a hen and a half lay an egg and a half in a day and a half, how many eggs will half a dozen hens lay in half a dozen days?

ANSWER:

Two dozen. If you increase both the number of hens and the amount of time available four-fold (i.e., 1.5 times 4 equals 6), the number of eggs increases 16 times. 16 x 1.5 = 24.









Math Riddle 5:

If you buy a rooster for the purpose of laying eggs and you expect to get three eggs each day for breakfast, how many eggs will you have after three weeks?







ANSWER:

Zero, roosters do not lay eggs. (We already told you this one would be a prank riddle!)







Well, that was quite fun! Stay tuned to Jagran Josh for many more math riddles with answers to come!