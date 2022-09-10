Feeling Bored? Try These Math Riddles With Answers!

Math has always been a scary subject for many in school. A math book has the power to throw anxiety waves at the most profound, and calm meditation practisers. And oh, have you had those scary nightmares when you fail to finish up your math examination.

Jokes apart, there is nothing more dangerous than math. However, it is always fun to solve math problems outside of school, where there is no pressure to score well.

Hey, we aren’t here to give you the trauma again. Our only aim is to make your day a bit more exciting.

Here you go! Here are 5 Math riddles with answers that will make you go down the memory lane of your math classes in school.

Are you ready?

Let’s get started!







Riddle 1







What comes at the missing place in 1, 2, 6, 21, 88, __?







Think about it. It’s not as tough as it seems.











Riddle 2:







What comes at the missing place in 5, 15, 5, 18, 5, 24, 14, 20,___?







This one seems complicated.







Riddle 3:

What comes at the missing place in 18, 46, 94, 63, 52, ____ ?

Put on your thinking caps.

Riddle 4:

What comes at the missing place in 1, 11, 21, 1211, 111221 , 312211, _____ ?

Is it as easy as it appears?







Riddle 5:

What comes at the missing place in 101, 112, 131, 415, 161, 718, ____, _____?

This one asks for two missing places.







Phew! That was too much math for today.







Give yourself scores for every riddle. Here are all the answers!







Riddle 1:

What comes at the missing place in 1, 2, 6, 21, 88, __?

Answer:

445

Explanation:

2=(1+1)1

6=(2+1)2

21=(6+1)3

88=(21+1)4

Hence, 445=(88+1)5







Riddle 2:

What comes at the missing place in 5, 15, 5, 18, 5, 24, 14, 20,___?

Answer:

5

Explanation:

This one is a bit tricky.

First, write the numbers in ascending order in words, like onE twO threE fouR, etc. Now, look at the last letter carefully. Replace the last letter in each word with the position of the letter in the alphabet. This means that, (E=5, O=15, E=5, R=18 and so on).

Thus, the next number in the sequence is 5( because the last letter of the word “nine” is E, which comes at the 5th position.

Riddle 3:

What comes at the missing place in 18, 46, 94, 63, 52, ____ ?

Answer : 61

Explanation:

Reversed digits of squares of number in descending order.









Riddle 4:

What comes at the missing place in 1, 11, 21, 1211, 111221 , 312211, _____ ?

Answer : 13112221

Explanation:

This sequence describes each number that came before it:

1 [One]

11 [One One]

21 [Two One(s)]

1211 [One Two and One One(s)]

111221 [One One, One Two, and Two One(s)]

312211 [Three One(s), Two Two(s), and One One]

The next number in the sequence is:

13112221 [One Three, One One, Two Two(s), Two One(s)]







Riddle 5:

What comes at the missing place in 101, 112, 131, 415, 161, 718, ____, _____?

Answer: 192 and 021

Explanation:

If you look at it as two-digit numbers you'll see:10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21