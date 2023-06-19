Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Closes Today, Check Steps to Challenge Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Answer Key 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the supplementary exam answer key online. Students can download and raise objections in Karnataka 10th supplementary answer key at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. As per the notice released, the last date to challenge the answer key of Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam is June 19, 2023 by 5:30 PM. To raise objections, students have to use their login credentials: registration number in the login window.

The evaluation of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets will commence from June 21, 2023. Students who failed in one or two subjects in SSLC Karnataka result appeared in supplementary exams to improve their scores. The SSLC supplementary exams 2023 Karnataka were conducted from June 12 to 19. The Karnataka SSLC results is expected to be declared in the last week of July 2023.

SSLC Karnataka Supplementary Answer Key 2023

Students can get the direct link to raise objections in the answer key from the table provided below:

How to raise objections in Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Answer Key 2023?

Those who appeared for the exam can challenge the answer key in online mode by using their registration number. They can follow these steps to raise objections in SSLC Supplementary answer key:

Step 1: Go to the website: kseeb.karnataka.gov.in/objectionentry

Step 2: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 3: Under Online Objection Entry, a login window will be displayed

Step 4: Enter registration number

Step 5: Click on: key challenge tab and raise the objection

Step 6: Pay the fee and click on the final submission link

KSEAB SSLC Result 2023: Karnataka's 10th pass percentage increases by 12.09%

Karnataka class 10th result was announced on May 8, 2023. This year, the pass percentage has been recorded at 83.89%. A otal of 4,25,968 boys appeared for the SSLC exam in Karnataka, of whom 3,41,108 passed. On the other hand, the pass percentage of girls is at 87.875 (appeared: 4,09,134, pass: 3,59,511). As per the released data, four students got 625 out of 625 in the Karnataka SSLC exam 2023. The name of candidates who secured 625/625 marks are mentioned below:

Name of the students School Name Bhoomika Pai New Mecaulay English High School, Bengaluru Yashas Gowda Sree BGS school, Chikkaballapura Anupama Shrishail H Sri Kumareshwar English Medium High School, Belagavi Bhimangowda Patil Oxford English Medium High School, Vijayapura

