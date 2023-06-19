  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Closes Today, Check Steps to Challenge Here

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Closes Today, Check Steps to Challenge Here

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Answer Key 2023: KSEAB will be closing the answer key objection window for the Karnataka 10th supplementary exam today at 5:30 PM. Students can challenge the answer key online at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. Check steps to raise objections

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 19, 2023 13:54 IST
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Answer Key 2023 Objection Window
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Answer Key 2023 Objection Window
CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Answer Key 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the supplementary exam answer key online. Students can download and raise objections in Karnataka 10th supplementary answer key at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. As per the notice released, the last date to challenge the answer key of Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam is June 19, 2023 by 5:30 PM. To raise objections, students have to use their login credentials: registration number in the login window.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

The evaluation of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets will commence from June 21, 2023. Students who failed in one or two subjects in SSLC Karnataka result appeared in supplementary exams to improve their scores.  The SSLC supplementary exams 2023 Karnataka were conducted from June 12 to 19. The Karnataka SSLC results is expected to be declared in the last week of July 2023.

SSLC Karnataka Supplementary Answer Key 2023 

Students can get the direct link to raise objections in the answer key from the table provided below:  

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2023 Objection Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

Karnataka 10th Answer Key 2023 - Direct PDF Link (Available Now)

How to raise objections in Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Answer Key 2023? 

Those who appeared for the exam can challenge the answer key in online mode by using their registration number. They can follow these steps to raise objections in SSLC Supplementary answer key: 

  • Step 1: Go to the website: kseeb.karnataka.gov.in/objectionentry
  • Step 2: A new page will appear on the screen 
  • Step 3: Under Online Objection Entry, a login window will be displayed 
  • Step 4: Enter registration number
  • Step 5: Click on: key challenge tab and raise the objection
  • Step 6: Pay the fee and click on the final submission link

KSEAB SSLC Result 2023: Karnataka's 10th pass percentage increases by 12.09% 

Karnataka class 10th result was announced on May 8, 2023. This year, the pass percentage has been recorded at 83.89%. A otal of 4,25,968 boys appeared for the SSLC exam in Karnataka, of whom 3,41,108 passed. On the other hand, the pass percentage of girls is at 87.875 (appeared: 4,09,134, pass: 3,59,511). As per the released data, four students got 625 out of 625 in the Karnataka SSLC exam 2023. The name of candidates who secured 625/625 marks are mentioned below: 

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Name of the students

School Name

Bhoomika Pai

New Mecaulay English High School, Bengaluru

Yashas Gowda

Sree BGS school, Chikkaballapura

Anupama Shrishail H

Sri Kumareshwar English Medium High School, Belagavi

Bhimangowda Patil

Oxford English Medium High School, Vijayapura 

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Board Name
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    CO-POWERED BY

    Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023