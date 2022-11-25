AEEE 2023: Registrations to begin from November 27, Check Details at amrita.edu

AEEE 2023: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will commence the Amrita Entrance Exam - Engineering (AEEE) for the 2023-24 batch on November 27, 2022, at the official website of Amrita Engineering Institute. Interested candidates can visit the online portal to apply for the Engineering course offered at Amrita School of Engineering.

According to the press release, AEEE 2023 will be organized in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in over 140 cities in the country. Also, the duration of the AEEE exam will be 2.5 hours. There will be a total number of 100 questions. Candidates will be assessed from the questions of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English.

Check the direct link for Engineering application 2023 at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeeth -

AEEE 2023 B.tech. Admissions 2023 - Click Here

How to Apply for AEEE Admission 2023

Candidates who aspire to pursue an Engineering course from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeeth can follow these basic steps to apply at Amrita online admissions portal-

Step 1 - Visit the website

Step 2 - Click on the link “Apply Now”

Step 3 - Register with your email id

Step 4 - Fill in all the personal details carefully and complete the online application form

Step 5 - Pay the AEEE registration fee

Step 6 - Upload the required documents and enter academic details

Step 7 - Submit the application form and keep a copy with you for further reference

AEEE 2023 Eligibility Criteria:

The eligibility for appearing in the AEEE test is 12th class or equivalent from a recognized board with not less than 55% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics separately, and an aggregate minimum of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

About Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeeth:

The Amrita School of Engineering offers B.tech. Courses across 5 campuses including Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence- CAI), Automation, and Robotics Engineering (ARE), Mechanical Engineering (MEE), Electrical and Computer Engineering (ELC), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), and Electronics and Computer Engineering (EAC) to name a few.

