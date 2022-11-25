    AEEE 2023: Registrations to begin from November 27, Check Details at amrita.edu

    Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will begin the application process from November 27, 2022. Candidates interested in appearing for the entrance exam can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. 

    Updated: Nov 25, 2022 20:07 IST
    AEEE 2023 Registration
    AEEE 2023 Registration

    AEEE 2023: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will commence the Amrita Entrance Exam - Engineering (AEEE) for the 2023-24 batch on November 27, 2022, at the official website of Amrita Engineering Institute. Interested candidates can visit the online portal to apply for the Engineering course offered at Amrita School of Engineering.

    According to the press release, AEEE 2023 will be organized in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in over 140 cities in the country. Also, the duration of the AEEE exam will be 2.5 hours. There will be a total number of 100 questions. Candidates will be assessed from the questions of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English. 

    Check the direct link for Engineering application 2023 at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeeth - 

    AEEE 2023 B.tech. Admissions 2023 - Click Here

    How to Apply for AEEE Admission 2023

    Candidates who aspire to pursue an Engineering course from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeeth can follow these basic steps to apply at Amrita online admissions portal- 

    • Step 1 - Visit the website
    • Step 2 - Click on the link “Apply Now”
    • Step 3 - Register with your email id
    • Step 4 - Fill in all the personal details carefully and complete the online application form
    • Step 5 - Pay the AEEE registration fee
    • Step 6 - Upload the required documents and enter academic details
    • Step 7 - Submit the application form and keep a copy with you for further reference

    AEEE 2023 Eligibility Criteria:

    The eligibility for appearing in the AEEE test is 12th class or equivalent from a recognized board with not less than 55% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics separately, and an aggregate minimum of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

    About Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeeth:

    The Amrita School of Engineering offers B.tech. Courses across 5 campuses including Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence- CAI), Automation, and Robotics Engineering (ARE), Mechanical Engineering (MEE), Electrical and Computer Engineering (ELC), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), and Electronics and Computer Engineering (EAC) to name a few.

    Also Read: IIFT MBA 2023 Application Correction Window To Open Tomorrow, Know Steps To Edit Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories