AIAPGET 2022: Exam City Intimation Slip released, Check at aiapget.nta.nic.in

AIAPGET 2022 Exam City Details: The National Testing Agency has released the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Exam city intimation slip on the official website. Candidates who have completed the application process for AIAPGET 2022 can visit the official website to download the exam city intimation slip.

According to the notification available on the official website, candidates are required to check/ download the AIAPGET 2022 Exam City intimation slip by using the application number and date of birth in the login link given. It must also be noted that this is not the AIAPGET 2022 Admit card and is only an advanced intimation of the exam city which will be allotted as exam centre for the students. The AIAPGET 2022 Admit Card will be made available shortly.

Candidates can check the AIAPGET 2022 Exam city intimation slip on the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to check the AIAPGET 2022 Exam city intimation slip is also available here.

AIAPGET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip - Click Here

How to check the AIAPGET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip

As mentioned, the exam city intimation slip is not the admit card but an intimation to candidates of the city where they will be allotted an exam centre to attempt the AIAPGET 2022 exams. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the AIAPGET 2022 Exam City intimation slip.

Step 1: Visit the AIAPGET-NTA official website

Step 2: Click on the Advanced Exam City Intimation Slip link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the AIAPGET 2022 Application Number and Date of Birth in the link provided

Step 4: The details containing the information of the candidate along with the city allotted will be displayed

Step 5: Download the information for further reference

AIAPGET 2022 Examinations are scheduled to be conducted on October 15, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of the AIAPGET 2022 exams will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 Noon while the second shift will be conducted from 3 PM to 5 PM.

