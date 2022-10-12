    AIAPGET 2022: Exam City Intimation Slip released, Check at aiapget.nta.nic.in

    AIAPGET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip is now available on the official website. Students who have applied for the examinations can click on the link provided here to check the exam city details.

    Updated: Oct 12, 2022 14:08 IST
    AIAPGET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip
    AIAPGET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip

    AIAPGET 2022 Exam City Details: The National Testing Agency has released the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Exam city intimation slip on the official website. Candidates who have completed the application process for AIAPGET 2022 can visit the official website to download the exam city intimation slip. 

    According to the notification available on the official website, candidates are required to check/ download the AIAPGET 2022 Exam City intimation slip by using the application number and date of birth in the login link given. It must also be noted that this is not the AIAPGET 2022 Admit card and is only an advanced intimation of the exam city which will be allotted as exam centre for the students. The AIAPGET 2022 Admit Card will be made available shortly.

    Candidates can check the AIAPGET 2022 Exam city intimation slip on the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to check the AIAPGET 2022 Exam city intimation slip is also available here. 

    AIAPGET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip - Click Here

    How to check the AIAPGET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip

    As mentioned, the exam city intimation slip is not the admit card but an intimation to candidates of the city where they will be allotted an exam centre to attempt the AIAPGET 2022 exams. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the AIAPGET 2022 Exam City intimation slip. 

    Step 1: Visit the AIAPGET-NTA official website

    Step 2: Click on the Advanced Exam City Intimation Slip link available on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the AIAPGET 2022 Application Number and Date of Birth in the link provided

    Step 4: The details containing the information of the candidate along with the city allotted will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the information for further reference

    AIAPGET 2022 Examinations are scheduled to be conducted on October 15, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of the AIAPGET 2022 exams will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 Noon while the second shift will be conducted from 3 PM to 5 PM.

    Also Read: Ambedkar University 2022 Application Window for UG Courses To Close Today, Apply For AUD Admissions at audcuet.samarth.edu.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification