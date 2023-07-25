AIAPGET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Released, Know How to Download Here

AIAPGET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance exam city intimation slip for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) exam 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the AIAPGET entrance exam for admission into postgraduate and doctoral programmes in various disciplines of Ayurveda can check and download the AIAPGET exam city slip by entering the required login credentials from the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the examination authority will conduct the AIAPGET exam on July 31, 2023, in online computer-based test mode. The exam will be held for the duration of 2 hours starting from 10 am to 12 pm. According to the official notice, candidates are advised to must note that the AIAPGET exam city slip is not the admit card for the entrance exam. This is only an advance intimation of the exam city allotted where the test centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.

The testing agency will release the admit card for the AIAPGET exam 2023 soon in online mode. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to check and download the AIAPGET exam intimation slip.

AIAPGET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip - Direct Link (Click Here)

AIAPGET 2023 Exam Dates

Those candidates who are appearing for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can check the dates related to the exam mentioned in the table below:

Events Dates AIAPGET exam July 31, 2023 Release of AIAPGET admit card To be notified

AIAPGET 2023 Exam Pattern

Candidates can check the exam pattern of the AIAPGET entrance exam in the table mentioned below:

Mode of Examination CBT (Computer Based Test) Duration 120 minutes Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions with the single correct response No. of Questions 120 Maximum Marks 480 Scoring + 04 – For each correct response -1 – For each incorrect response 0 – For no response or not attempted questions Medium of Paper Ayurveda – English and Hindi Homoeopathy- English only Siddha – English and Tamil Unani – English and Urdu

How to download the AIAPGET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the city slip from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official portal - aiapget.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the advance city slip given under the candidate's activity

Step 3: A new login page will appear in the new window

Step 4: Enter all the required details such as application number, date of birth, and security code, then submit

Step 5: The AIAPGET City Allotment letter will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

