AIAPGET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Released, Know How to Download Here

AIAPGET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance exam city intimation slip for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) exam 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the AIAPGET entrance exam for admission into postgraduate and doctoral programmes in various disciplines of Ayurveda can check and download the AIAPGET exam city slip by entering the required login credentials from the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in.
As per the given schedule, the examination authority will conduct the AIAPGET exam on July 31, 2023, in online computer-based test mode. The exam will be held for the duration of 2 hours starting from 10 am to 12 pm. According to the official notice, candidates are advised to must note that the AIAPGET exam city slip is not the admit card for the entrance exam. This is only an advance intimation of the exam city allotted where the test centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.
The testing agency will release the admit card for the AIAPGET exam 2023 soon in online mode. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to check and download the AIAPGET exam intimation slip.
AIAPGET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip - Direct Link (Click Here)
AIAPGET 2023 Exam Dates
Those candidates who are appearing for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can check the dates related to the exam mentioned in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
AIAPGET exam
|
July 31, 2023
|
Release of AIAPGET admit card
|
To be notified
AIAPGET 2023 Exam Pattern
Candidates can check the exam pattern of the AIAPGET entrance exam in the table mentioned below:
|
Mode of Examination
|
CBT (Computer Based Test)
|
Duration
|
120 minutes
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions with the single correct response
|
No. of Questions
|
120
|
Maximum Marks
|
480
|
Scoring
|
+ 04 – For each correct response
-1 – For each incorrect response
0 – For no response or not attempted questions
|
Medium of Paper
|
Ayurveda – English and Hindi
Homoeopathy- English only
Siddha – English and Tamil
Unani – English and Urdu
How to download the AIAPGET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the city slip from the official website.
Step 1: Visit the official portal - aiapget.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the advance city slip given under the candidate's activity
Step 3: A new login page will appear in the new window
Step 4: Enter all the required details such as application number, date of birth, and security code, then submit
Step 5: The AIAPGET City Allotment letter will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use
Also Read: DU BTech Admission 2023, Allocation-cum-Admission Schedule Released, Application Window to Closed Today