DU BTech Admission 2023, Allocation-cum-Admission Schedule Released, Application Window to Closed Today

DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Delhi University has announced the allocation-cum-admission schedule for the B.Tech programme under the Faculty of Technology. Candidates applying for the B.Tech computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering and electrical engineering programmes can check the allocation schedule here.
DU had earlier started the application process for the B.Tech programme. As per the notification released, the last date for students to submit the B.Tech applications is today, July 25, 2023. To submit the applications for the B.Tech admission programme students can visit the official website - engineering.uod.ac.in and fill out the required details in the registration and application form. Students can also check through the admission schedule released for the first and second-round allotment.
DU B.Tech Allocation-cum-Admission Schedule
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
Correction window for already registered candidates
|
July 26 to 28, 2023
|
Auto-locking of preferences
|
July 28, 2023
|
First Round Admission
|
First list
|
August 2, 2023
|
UR, OBC-NCL, EWS candidates report for physical verification
|
August 3 to 5, 2023
|
SC/ST candidates report for physical verification
|
August 7 and 8, 2023
|
PwD, CM, Orphan, KM, Single girl child report for physical verification
|
August 9, 2023
|
Last date of online payment of fee
|
August 10, 2023
|
Window for upgrade
|
August 11 and 12, 2023
DU B.Tech Registrations 2023
The registration window for B.Tech admissions will close today, July 25, 2023. Candidates can submit their admission application by following the steps provided here.
- Visit the official website of Delhi University
- Click on the B.Tech admission
- Click on the registration link
- Fill out the details in the registration link
- Submit the online application form
- Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link
