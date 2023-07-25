DU BTech Admission 2023, Allocation-cum-Admission Schedule Released, Application Window to Closed Today

  1. Home
Delhi University has released the allocation cum admission schedule for the B.Tech admissions. Students can check the complete schedule for the B.Tech admission process here.

Updated: Jul 25, 2023 09:30 IST
DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Delhi University has announced the allocation-cum-admission schedule for the B.Tech programme under the Faculty of Technology. Candidates applying for the B.Tech computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering and electrical engineering programmes can check the allocation schedule here.

DU had earlier started the application process for the B.Tech programme. As per the notification released, the last date for students to submit the B.Tech applications is today, July 25, 2023.  To submit the applications for the B.Tech admission programme students can visit the official website - engineering.uod.ac.in and fill out the required details in the registration and application form. Students can also check through the admission schedule released for the first and second-round allotment. 

DU B.Tech Allocation-cum-Admission Schedule

Particulars

Date

Correction window for already registered candidates

July 26 to 28, 2023

Auto-locking of preferences

July 28, 2023

First Round Admission

First list

August 2, 2023

UR, OBC-NCL, EWS candidates report for physical verification

August 3 to 5, 2023

SC/ST candidates report for physical verification

August 7 and 8, 2023

PwD, CM, Orphan, KM, Single girl child report for physical verification

August 9, 2023

Last date of online payment of fee

August 10, 2023

Window for upgrade 

August 11 and 12, 2023

DU B.Tech Registrations 2023

The registration window for B.Tech admissions will close today, July 25, 2023. Candidates can submit their admission application by following the steps provided here.

  • Visit the official website of Delhi University
  • Click on the B.Tech admission 
  • Click on the registration link
  • Fill out the details in the registration link
  • Submit the online application form
  • Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

