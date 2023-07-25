DU BTech Admission 2023, Allocation-cum-Admission Schedule Released, Application Window to Closed Today

DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Delhi University has announced the allocation-cum-admission schedule for the B.Tech programme under the Faculty of Technology. Candidates applying for the B.Tech computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering and electrical engineering programmes can check the allocation schedule here.

DU had earlier started the application process for the B.Tech programme. As per the notification released, the last date for students to submit the B.Tech applications is today, July 25, 2023. To submit the applications for the B.Tech admission programme students can visit the official website - engineering.uod.ac.in and fill out the required details in the registration and application form. Students can also check through the admission schedule released for the first and second-round allotment.

DU B.Tech Allocation-cum-Admission Schedule

Particulars Date Correction window for already registered candidates July 26 to 28, 2023 Auto-locking of preferences July 28, 2023 First Round Admission First list August 2, 2023 UR, OBC-NCL, EWS candidates report for physical verification August 3 to 5, 2023 SC/ST candidates report for physical verification August 7 and 8, 2023 PwD, CM, Orphan, KM, Single girl child report for physical verification August 9, 2023 Last date of online payment of fee August 10, 2023 Window for upgrade August 11 and 12, 2023

DU B.Tech Registrations 2023

The registration window for B.Tech admissions will close today, July 25, 2023. Candidates can submit their admission application by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website of Delhi University

Click on the B.Tech admission

Click on the registration link

Fill out the details in the registration link

Submit the online application form

Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: DU UG Admission 2023: CSAS Application Date for Phase 1 and 2 Extended, Apply Until July 26