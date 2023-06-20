AIAPGET 2023: NTA extends internship completion deadline till October 31, check official notice here

AIAPGET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) through an official notification informed that the concerned authorities have extended the last date of completing internships ahead of appearing in the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 to October 31 from August 31. The extension of the deadline comes following a letter from the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) to the NTA.

With the extension of the AIAPGET internship deadline, it is expected that more candidates are now eligible to appear in the exam. In case of any doubt, candidates can reach out to NTA through its help desk number: 011 4075 9000/011 6922 7700 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 31 in a single shift from 10 AM to 12 noon. The registration to appear in AIAPGET is ongoing. The last date to fill the AIAPGET application form is June 24, 2023.

AIAPGET Application Form 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AIAPGET 2023 Internship Extension Notice

As per pdf released, it has been stated that: “In pursuance of the letter received from Secretary, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), New Delhi-110058 the date of the internship completion towards determination of Eligibility for appearing in AIAPGET 2023 has been extended from 31 August 2023 to 31 October 2023 by NCISM & NCH.” Check image of notice pdf below:

How to register for AIAPGET 2023?

The application process for NTA AIAPGET is underway. The application fee is Rs. 2700 for General, Rs. 2,450 for General-EWS, and Rs. 1,800 for SC, ST, PwD and third gender. Check below the steps to know how to fill the application form of AIAPGET:

Step 1: Go to the official website: aiapget.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AIAPGET 2023 Registration

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Register by entering all the prescribed details

Step 5: Login, enter personal details, upload images and pay the fees

Step 6: Submit the form and save it for future references

Also Read: FMGE 2023 Registration Window to close tomorrow, apply soon at natboard.edu.in, check details here