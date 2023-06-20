  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AIAPGET 2023: NTA extends internship completion deadline till October 31, check official notice here

AIAPGET 2023: NTA extends internship completion deadline till October 31, check official notice here

AIAPGET 2023: NTA has released a notification regarding the internship completion deadline for AIAPGET. Candidates can check the revised schedule online at aiapget.nta.nic.in. Get official notice pdf here 

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 20, 2023 12:24 IST
AIAPGET 2023: NTA extends internship completion deadline
AIAPGET 2023: NTA extends internship completion deadline

AIAPGET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) through an official notification informed that the concerned authorities have extended the last date of completing internships ahead of appearing in the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 to October 31 from August 31. The extension of the deadline comes following a letter from the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) to the NTA.

With the extension of the AIAPGET internship deadline, it is expected that more candidates are now eligible to appear in the exam. In case of any doubt, candidates can reach out to NTA through its help desk number: 011 4075 9000/011 6922 7700 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 31 in a single shift from 10 AM to 12 noon. The registration to appear in AIAPGET is ongoing. The last date to fill the AIAPGET application form is June 24, 2023. 

AIAPGET Application Form 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

AIAPGET 2023 Internship Extension Notice 

As per pdf released, it has been stated that: “In pursuance of the letter received from Secretary, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), New Delhi-110058 the date of the internship completion towards determination of Eligibility for appearing in AIAPGET 2023 has been extended from 31 August 2023 to 31 October 2023 by NCISM & NCH.” Check image of notice pdf below: 

Notice PDF

How to register for AIAPGET 2023?

The application process for NTA AIAPGET is underway. The application fee is Rs. 2700 for General, Rs. 2,450 for General-EWS, and Rs. 1,800 for SC, ST, PwD and third gender. Check below the steps to know how to fill the application form of AIAPGET: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: aiapget.nta.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on AIAPGET 2023 Registration
  • Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Register by entering all the prescribed details 
  • Step 5: Login, enter personal details, upload images and pay the fees
  • Step 6: Submit the form and save it for future references

Also Read: FMGE 2023 Registration Window to close tomorrow, apply soon at natboard.edu.in, check details here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023