FMGE 2023 Registration Window to close tomorrow, apply soon at natboard.edu.in, check details here

FMGE 2023 Registration Window: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be closing the application window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) tomorrow on June 20, 2023. Eligible candidates can submit the FMGE June application form online at nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in before 11:55 pm. The entrance exam will be conducted on July 30, 2023 in a computer-based mode in two parts i.e. part A and part B.

FMGE is conducted by NBE for Indian citizen or OCI who has completed their primary medical qualification from an institution outside India, but wishes to practice in India needs to clear this examination to register with the National Medical Commission (NMC)/State Medical Council (SMC). As per updates, FMGE 2023 June session could be the last exam as it will be replaced by National Exit Test from next year.

FMGE June Session Application Dates 2023

Candidates can check below the table to know the complete information:

Events FMGE dates Last date to apply June 20, 2023 (Till 11:55 PM) Availability of FMGE correction window June 23 to 26, 2023 Final edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images July 7 to 10, 2023 Last date for rectification of deficiencies related to documents upload in the application July 13, 2023 (11.55 PM) Final opportunity to rectify deficiencies related to documents upload in the application. July 18 to 20, 2023 FMGE admit card July 25, 2023 FMGE June exam July 30, 2023 FMGE result By August 30, 2023

How to fill FMGE Application Form 2023 for June session?

The application form can be filled online on the official website. The steps to fill FMGE 2023 application form for the June session can be checked below:

Step 1:Go to the official website: natboard.edu.in

Step 2:On the homepage, click on FMGE section

Step 3: Under the links sections, click on: New Registration

Step 4: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 5: Login with the credentials generated during registration

Step 6: Fill up the application form, upload the documents and pay the application fees

Step 7: Submit it and take a printout for future references

FMGE Application Fees 2023

After uploading all the documents, candidates have to pay the required application fee. Check the details of the application form fee below:

FMGE June Application Fees Rs 7,080 (Rs 6,000+ 18% GST across categories)

FMGE 2023 Correction Window

NBE provides a chance to correct the errors in their applications after the final submission. The correction window for FMGE 2023 registration can also be used to upload the deficient documents (if any). It is important that candidates use this opportunity and furnish the correct details to NBE. They must note that no new FMGE registrations will be accepted during this period.

