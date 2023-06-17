NEET PG, MDS Result 2023 Declared, Check Scorecard, Rank and Cutoff List Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the NEET PG 2023 results. Candidates who appeared for the NEET PG and MDS entrance exams on May 14, 2023. Can visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations to check their results.

To check the NEET MDS and NEET PG result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and click on the result pdf link provided on the homepage. The result pdf will include details such as the exam name, roll number, category, NEET PG rank, and AIQ ranks of the candidates.

NEET PG and MDS result link is available on the official website natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the results.

NEET MDS - Click Here

NEET PG - Click Here

How to Check NEET PG, MDS Result 2023

The NEET PG and MDS result 2023 is available in the online mode, to check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and download the result pdf. Follow the steps provided here to check and download the NEET PG, MDS result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG, MDS result link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on view result

Step 4: The NEET PG, MDS results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the results for further reference

What After NEET PG, MDS Results

After the NEET PG, MDS Result 2023 is announced, students who have qualified the entrance exam will be eligible to apply for further counselling and admission procedure. The detailed schedule for the counselling and seat allotment process will be available on the official website soon.

NEET PG Results 2023: Cut-off

Category Minimum qualifying eligibility criteria Cut-off General/EWS 50th Percentile 291 General-PwBD 45th Percentile 274 SC/ST/OBC (IncludingPwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 257

NEET MDS Cutoff 2023

Category Minimum qualifying eligibility criteria Cut-off General/EWS 50th Percentile 272 General-PwBD 45th Percentile 255 SC/ST/OBC (IncludingPwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 238

