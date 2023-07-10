AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023 registration window to close today, apply soon at next.aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will end the National Exit Test (NExT) mock test registration process today - July 10. Students enrolled in the final year of MBBS programmes at medical colleges across the nation can register for the NExT mock exam at next.aiimsexams.ac.in by 5 PM today. As per the schedule, the AIIMS NExt mock test will be held on July 28 to get students comfortable with the software interface and overall testing centre rules and regulations.

Candidates can check the status of registration and basic information from July 11 to 12, 2023 till 5 pm. The status of the final acceptance of the NExT mock test 2023 can be checked on July 13, 2023, by 5 pm. The institute is conducting this practice test for final-year MBBS students on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

AIIMS NExT Dates 2023

Candidates appearing for the exam can go through the table to know the National Exit Test exam and other related dates:

Events Dates Last date to register for NExT mock test July 10, 2023 NExT registration status check July 11 to 12, 2023 Status of final acceptance for NExT mock test July 13, 2023 NExT mock test admit card July 21, 2023 NExT Exam July 28, 2023

How to register for NExT 2023 MocK Test?

The application process has 3 stages: Registration and basic candidate information, generation of exam unique code (EUC) and completion of application for mock/practice, July 2023. According to the official notification, the registration process includes the following steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: next.aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, complete the step 1 registration process

Step 3: Login using registration details

Step 4: Fill out the application form and pay the fee

Step 5: Download the completed application form

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

NExT Mock Test 2023 Registration Fees

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC category have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2000 while SC/ST/EWS category candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 1000. Check below the table to know detailed information:

Category Application fees General /OBC Candidates Rs 2000 SC/ST/EWS applicant Rs 1000 Persons with Benchmark Disabilities Exempted from payment of exam fees

About NExT Exam

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG will be replaced by NExT for admission to postgraduate programmes in 2024. NExT exam will also serve as a common qualifying final-year MBBS exam, a licentiate assessment to practise modern medicine, and an initial screening test for foreign medical graduates who wish to practise in India. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, has previously stated that the NExT will be applicable to medical graduates from the 2020 MBBS batch and onwards. He additionally indicated that the exams would not apply to the 2019 batch.

