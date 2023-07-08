Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Extended; Apply at tnmedicalselection.net

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education, DME Tamil Nadu has extended the registration deadline for Tamil Nadu medical counselling 2023. Candidates can now apply till July 12 on the official website: tnmedicalselection.net. They are advised to complete the online registration process before the last date as no further extensions may be provided.

Previously, candidates had until July 10 to submit their applications for the academic year 2023–2024 session of MBBS and BDS programmes. However, after several requests from applicants, this deadline has been extended to today, July 10.

What is Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling Application Fee?

Candidates in the general category must submit an application fee of 500. Candidates who are SC, SCA, or ST are excused from paying the application fee. For the government quota, a total of Rs. 30,000 would be required as a security deposit, while Rs. 100,000 will be required for the management quota.

If an applicant receives a seat in the second round or later rounds and declines to enrol in the designated institution, the Security Deposit will be lost.

Steps for Tamil Nadu Medical Counselling 2023 Registration

Check out the following steps to register for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 counselling registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 5: Pay the prescribed fee and submit

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

