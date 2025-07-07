AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 Released; Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket, Link at aiimsexams.ac.in

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card has been released 7th July by AIIMS Delhi on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. Only candidates who successfully submit the application form will be able to download the AIIMS Paramedical hall ticket 2025.

Jul 8, 2025, 10:21 IST
AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card download link is available on the website. Download the admit card using your registered email ID and password. After downloading the admit card, students must carefully check all the details printed on it. If there is any mistake or error, they should contact the exam authorities immediately to get it corrected. 

AIIMS Paramedical 2025 exam, which was earlier scheduled for June 28, has now been postponed to July 13, 2025. The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only. Read here to check the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Hall Ticket. 

AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card: Key Highlights

Check the key highlights of the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

AIIMS Paramedical 2025

Conducting Body

AIIMS Delhi

Admit Card Release Date

7th July

AIIMS Paramedical Exam Date 2025

13 July, 2025

Official Website

aiimsexams.ac.in

Mode

Online only

Login Details

Registration ID and Password

Details Mentioned

Applicant Name, Roll Number, DOB, Exam Centre, Entry Time, Instructions

Steps to Check the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card

Students can follow these easy steps to download their AIIMS Paramedical 2025 hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Hall Ticket” under the notifications section
Step 3: Click on the “Applicant Login” link
Step 4: Enter your Registration ID and Password
Step 5: Your AIIMS Paramedical 2025 admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: Check all the details carefully and download the admit card for future use

AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card: Details Mentioned

After downloading the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 admit card, candidates should check the following important details carefully:

  • Name of the applicant

  • Roll number

  • Date of birth

  • Exam centre details for AIIMS Paramedical

  • Entry time and reporting time

  • Important do’s and don’ts for the exam day

