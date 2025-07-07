AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 Released; Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket, Link at aiimsexams.ac.in

The AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card has been declared on 7th July by AIIMS Delhi on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. Only candidates who successfully submit the application form will be able to download the AIIMS Paramedical hall ticket 2025.

AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card download link is available on the website. Download the admit card using your registered email ID and password. After downloading the admit card, students must carefully check all the details printed on it. If there is any mistake or error, they should contact the exam authorities immediately to get it corrected.

AIIMS Paramedical 2025 exam, which was earlier scheduled for June 28, has now been postponed to July 13, 2025. The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only. Read here to check the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Hall Ticket.