AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 Released; Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket, Link at aiimsexams.ac.in

The AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card has been declared on 7th July by AIIMS Delhi on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. Only candidates who successfully submit the application form will be able to download the AIIMS Paramedical hall ticket 2025.
AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card download link is available on the website. Download the admit card using your registered email ID and password. After downloading the admit card, students must carefully check all the details printed on it. If there is any mistake or error, they should contact the exam authorities immediately to get it corrected.
AIIMS Paramedical 2025 exam, which was earlier scheduled for June 28, has now been postponed to July 13, 2025. The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only. Read here to check the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Hall Ticket.
AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card: Key Highlights
Check the key highlights of the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
AIIMS Paramedical 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
AIIMS Delhi
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
7th July
|
AIIMS Paramedical Exam Date 2025
|
13 July, 2025
|
Official Website
|
aiimsexams.ac.in
|
Mode
|
Online only
|
Login Details
|
Registration ID and Password
|
Details Mentioned
|
Applicant Name, Roll Number, DOB, Exam Centre, Entry Time, Instructions
Steps to Check the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card
Students can follow these easy steps to download their AIIMS Paramedical 2025 hall ticket:
Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Hall Ticket” under the notifications section
Step 3: Click on the “Applicant Login” link
Step 4: Enter your Registration ID and Password
Step 5: Your AIIMS Paramedical 2025 admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: Check all the details carefully and download the admit card for future use
Related Stories
AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card: Details Mentioned
After downloading the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 admit card, candidates should check the following important details carefully:
-
Name of the applicant
-
Roll number
-
Date of birth
-
Exam centre details for AIIMS Paramedical
-
Entry time and reporting time
-
Important do’s and don’ts for the exam day
Also Read:Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025
TS POLYCET 2025: Seat Allotment Results
TS ICET 2025: Telangana MGU ICET Results 2025 Declared
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation