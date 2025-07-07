TS ICET 2025: Telangana MGU ICET Results 2025 Declared Today at icet.tgche.ac.in, Download Rank Card Here

News

TS ICET Results 2025:The TS ICET 2025 results has been released today, July 7, on the official website icet.tgche.ac.in. After entering their date of birth and hall ticket number, candidates can get their scorecards and the final answer key. The TS ICET 2025 exam was administered this year in two shifts on June 8 and 9. The question papers, individual response sheets, and provisional answer key were already released by TSCHE. Between June 22 and June 26, objections to the provisional key were submitted for a charge of ₹500 per question.

In the past, the council invited candidates to voice their reservations and published the question papers, answers, and tentative answer key. They were required to pay an objection fee of ₹500 each question. The window was open from June 22 to June 26, 2025. According to the council, the money received in response to legitimate concerns will be reimbursed.

TS ICET 2025 Results: Official Website Candidates can check the official website given below to download their TS ICET Result 2025: icet.tgche.ac.in How to check TS ICET 2025 Results? Candidates can download their results by following these steps: Go to icet.tgche.ac.in, the official website.

The "TS ICET Result/Marks Memo Download" link should be clicked.

Enter your date of birth and hall ticket number to log in.

Download and view the scorecard for your records. TS ICET 2025 Examination Schedule Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda administered the TS ICET 2025 on behalf of TGCHE. The computer-based test (CBT) was administered in two shifts over the course of two days, on June 8 and 9: Date Shift Time June 8 Morning Shift 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM June 8 Afternoon Shift 2:30 PM – 5:00 PM June 9 Morning Shift 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM June 9 Afternoon Shift 2:30 PM – 5:00 PM

What happens next? The TS ICET 2025 counseling procedure for MBA and MCA admissions will start at TGCHE following the announcement of the results and final answer key. Soon, the official website will publish the comprehensive counseling schedule, which will include registration dates, document verification, and option filling. Those who achieve the qualifying ranks will be able to take part in online counseling for seat distribution at Telangana's participating institutions and universities. Candidates are encouraged to keep their login credentials handy and to frequently check the official website for updates. Candidates should continually monitor TGCHE's alerts for additional information regarding the admissions process. Also Read:



