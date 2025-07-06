ICAI CA Toppers May 2025: Check CA Inter Toppers List , Pass Percentage and Marks, Check Here

News

CA Toppers May 2025: ICAI has today announced the CA May 2025 exam results and toppers for Final, Intermediate and Foundation. CA Final's overall pass rate is 18.75%, whereas CA Inter's pass rate is 14.05 percent (both categories). The results of May 2025 showed that 14247 students were qualified as chartered accountants. Both Rajan Kabra and Disha Ashish Gokhru were crowned the winners of the CA Final and CA Inter, respectively. The CA Foundation toppers' names have also been made public by the ICAI this time. The CA Foundation's May 2025 winner is Vrinda Agrawal. Registration for the CA September 2025 exam has begun in the meantime. Registration is open until July 18, 2025, without late fees, or until July 21 with late fees for those who are eligible to take the September CA Foundation, CA Inter, and CA Final exams.

CA Toppers May 2025: Official Website Candidates can check the official website given below to check the CA Toppers May 2025: icai.nic.in/caresult ICAI CA Result May 2025 Session: Results After these results were announced, 14,247 individuals were declared qualified as chartered accountants. In contrast, 14,232 applicants out of 97,034 who appeared passed CA Inter under Group I, yielding a pass percentage of 14.67%. CA Final toppers (May 2025) As per the ICAI, the following students have been declared CA Final toppers of May 2025 exam: Rank Name Marks (Out of 600) Percentage AIR 1 Rajan Kabra 516 86% AIR 2 Nishtha Bothra 503 83.83% AIR 3 Manav Rakesh Shah 493 82.17% CA Result May 2025: Inter Toppers (AIR 1, 2 and 3) The following students have bagged AIR 1, 2 and 3 to be declared CA Intermediate toppers for May 2025 exam: