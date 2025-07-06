Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

ICAI CA Toppers May 2025: Check CA Inter Toppers List , Pass Percentage and Marks, Check Here

CA Toppers May 2025: ICAI announced the CA May 2025 results for Final, Inter, and Foundation. The top three finishers were Vrinda Agarwal, Rajan Kabra, and Disha Ashish Gokhru. Inter's pass rate is 14.05% and CA's final pass rate is 18.75%. In this session, 14,247 candidates were eligible to become chartered accountants.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 7, 2025, 11:18 IST
CA Toppers May 2025
CA Toppers May 2025
Register for Result Updates

CA Toppers May 2025: ICAI has today announced the CA May 2025 exam results and toppers for Final, Intermediate and Foundation. CA Final's overall pass rate is 18.75%, whereas CA Inter's pass rate is 14.05 percent (both categories). The results of May 2025 showed that 14247 students were qualified as chartered accountants. Both Rajan Kabra and Disha Ashish Gokhru were crowned the winners of the CA Final and CA Inter, respectively. The CA Foundation toppers' names have also been made public by the ICAI this time. The CA Foundation's May 2025 winner is Vrinda Agrawal.

Registration for the CA September 2025 exam has begun in the meantime. Registration is open until July 18, 2025, without late fees, or until July 21 with late fees for those who are eligible to take the September CA Foundation, CA Inter, and CA Final exams.

CA Toppers May 2025: Official Website

Candidates can check the official website given below to check the CA Toppers May 2025:

ICAI CA Result May 2025 Session: Results

After these results were announced, 14,247 individuals were declared qualified as chartered accountants. In contrast, 14,232 applicants out of 97,034 who appeared passed CA Inter under Group I, yielding a pass percentage of 14.67%.

CA Final toppers (May 2025)

As per the ICAI, the following students have been declared CA Final toppers of May 2025 exam:

Rank

Name

Marks (Out of 600)

Percentage

AIR 1

Rajan Kabra

516

86%

AIR 2

Nishtha Bothra

503

83.83%

AIR 3

Manav Rakesh Shah

493

82.17%

CA Result May 2025: Inter Toppers (AIR 1, 2 and 3)

The following students have bagged AIR 1, 2 and 3 to be declared CA Intermediate toppers for May 2025 exam:

Related Stories

Rank

Name

Marks (Out of 600)

Percentage

AIR 1

Disha Ashish Gokhru

513

85.50%

AIR 2

Devidan Yash Sandeep

503

83.83%

AIR 3

Yamish Jain/Nilay Dangi

502

83.67%

ICAI CA Result May 2025: Foundation Toppers (AIR 1, 2 and 3)

The following students have been declared CA toppers for Foundation exams (May 2025):

Rank

Name

Marks (Out of 400)

Percentage

AIR 1

Vrinda Agarwal

362

90.5%

AIR 2

Yadnesh Rajesh Narkar

359

89.75%

AIR 3

Shardul Shekar Vichare

358

89.5%

How to Download CA Final/Inter Result May 2025?

The CA merit lists and results can only be accessed by logging in. The instructions for downloading the CA Final and CA Inter scorecard are listed below:

  • Open: icai.nic.in/caresult

  • Click on the links indicating Final/Intermediate Result May 2025

  • Enter your ICAI roll number and registration number 

  • Enter CAPTCHA code 

  • Click on 'submit' and check your CA result

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News