AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Check Registration, Fee and Important Details Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: The online counseling process for undergraduate admissions through the Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET 2025) has been launched by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE.
The counseling process is open to candidates who passed the AP EAMCET 2025 at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. For admission, candidates must show up at the designated colleges between July 23 and July 26. This batch's classes will start on August 4.During the verification procedure, candidates must make sure they have all the necessary AP EAMCET counseling documents, such as their rank card and hall pass, Class 10 and 12 marks memos, caste and income certificates (if applicable), study certificates, and documentation of their local or non-local status. Invalid or missing documentation may result in exclusion from the counseling process. To prevent missing any crucial deadlines during the admissions process, candidates should frequently check the official AP EAMCET counseling portal for updates, crucial dates, and instructions.
Get The Latest Updates On AP EAMCET Counselling 2025
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Steps to Fill Choices
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Official Website
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Official Website

Candidates can go to the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in to apply for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2025.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025:Choice Filling & Option Entry
After document verification, candidates need to select their preferred courses and colleges. They have to first register and set a password.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Verification of Documents
Candidates must report to the specified helpdesk center for document verification after paying the cost. Photocopies and original documents must be turned in. Depending on their rank, candidates are called for verification. A receipt or slip will be given out following verification; candidates are required to carefully review it for any inconsistencies.
How to register for AP EAMCET Counselling 2025?
Candidates can check the steps given below to apply for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2025:
Check out eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, the official website.
Choose the "EAPCET-2025 Admissions" link and then the registration shape.
To continue, enter your date of birth and hall ticket number.
Check the information and pay the cost. Upload the required papers before making a payment if any modifications are required.
Download and print the receipt for your records if the payment is successful.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Details Required
Candidates must scan and upload copies of their original certificates after finishing the AP EAMCET Counseling 2025 registration process. Uploading these crucial papers is a required step in the application procedure after successfully registering for AP EAMCET Counseling 2025.
Document
Purpose
AP EAMCET 2025 Rank Card & Hall Ticket
Entrance qualification proof
Class 12 Pass Certificate
Academic Eligibility
Class 10 Certificate
DOB Verification
Transfer Certificate (TC)
Proof of Previous Institution
Study certificates from VI to Intermediate
Local status & schooling
Caste certificate (BC/SC/ST)
Reservation category
EWS certificate (MeeSeva 2025–26)
EWS quota claim
Residence certificate (last 7 years)
For private or local candidates
Parents’ residence certificate (10 years)
For non-local status
Integrated community certificate
Combined caste/community proof
Income certificate OR White Ration card
Fee reimbursement eligibility
Local status certificate (Telangana migrants)
For those migrated post-June 2015
Aadhaar Card
Identity proof
Passport-size photographs
For institutional records
Special category certificates (PH, NCC, CAP, Sports)
If claiming a special reservation
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Key Counselling Dates
Registration and payment for the 2025 AP EAMCET Counseling exam are accessible from July 7 to July 16. Verification of documents is ongoing through July 17. From July 10–18, web options can be input; editing will begin on July 19. College reporting is July 23–26, and seat allocation results are on July 22. On August 4, classes start. For better understanding you can check the table given below to check the latest counselling dates:
Event
Dates
Registration & Fee Payment
July 7 – July 16
Document Upload & Verification
July 7 – July 17
Web Options Entry
July 10 – July 18
Web Options Editing
July 19
Seat Allotment Result
July 22
Reporting to Allotted Colleges
July 23 – July 26
Classes Begin
August 4
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Details of Counseling Fees
The cost of AP EAMCET Counseling 2025 is mentioned below. Credit or debit cards, Net Banking, or UPI can all be used to make payments. Within seven business days, any extra money from unsuccessful transactions will be automatically returned. Keep in mind that the counseling cost is typically non-refundable.
Candidates who are OBC or general: Rs. 1,200
Candidates from SC/ST: Rs. 600
UPI, Net Banking, or credit/debit cards can all be used to make payments. Within seven business days, any excess funds from unsuccessful transactions will be reimbursed.
