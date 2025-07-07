Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Check Registration, Fee and Important Details Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: For undergraduate admissions in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy, the AP EAMCET Counseling 2025 has begun. Candidates can register at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET if they passed the AP EAMCET 2025. With sessions starting on August 4, important dates include registration (July 7–16), document verification (July 7–17), web choices (July 10–18), and college reporting (July 23–26). OBC/General fees are ₹1,200, while SC/ST fees are ₹600. Important records for verification include caste, income certificates, rank cards, and marks memos.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 7, 2025, 16:40 IST
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 begins
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: The online counseling process for undergraduate admissions through the Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET 2025) has been launched by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE. 

The counseling process is open to candidates who passed the AP EAMCET 2025 at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. For admission, candidates must show up at the designated colleges between July 23 and July 26. This batch's classes will start on August 4.During the verification procedure, candidates must make sure they have all the necessary AP EAMCET counseling documents, such as their rank card and hall pass, Class 10 and 12 marks memos, caste and income certificates (if applicable), study certificates, and documentation of their local or non-local status. Invalid or missing documentation may result in exclusion from the counseling process. To prevent missing any crucial deadlines during the admissions process, candidates should frequently check the official AP EAMCET counseling portal for updates, crucial dates, and instructions.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Steps to Fill Choices

  • Enter registration number, hall ticket number, rank, and date of birth.
  • Create a new password and re-login using the credentials.
  • Enter the OTP received on your mobile number to access the choice filling section.
  • Select any number of courses and colleges based on your preference.
  • Modify choices as needed before locking. Once locked, no further changes are allowed.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Official Website

Candidates cn gp to the official weebsite eapcet-sche.aptonline.in to apply for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2025.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025:Choice Filling & Option Entry

After document verification, candidates need to select their preferred courses and colleges. They have to first register and set a password.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Verification of Documents

Candidates must report to the specified helpdesk center for document verification after paying the cost. Photocopies and original documents must be turned in. Depending on their rank, candidates are called for verification. A receipt or slip will be given out following verification; candidates are required to carefully review it for any inconsistencies.

How to register for AP EAMCET Counselling 2025?

Candidates can check the steps given below to apply for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2025:

  • Check out eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, the official website.

  • Choose the "EAPCET-2025 Admissions" link and then the registration shape.

  • To continue, enter your date of birth and hall ticket number.

  • Check the information and pay the cost. Upload the required papers before making a payment if any modifications are required.

  • Download and print the receipt for your records if the payment is successful.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Details Required

Candidates must scan and upload copies of their original certificates after finishing the AP EAMCET Counseling 2025 registration process. Uploading these crucial papers is a required step in the application procedure after successfully registering for AP EAMCET Counseling 2025.

Document

Purpose

AP EAMCET 2025 Rank Card & Hall Ticket

Entrance qualification proof

Class 12 Pass Certificate

Academic Eligibility

Class 10 Certificate

DOB Verification

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Proof of Previous Institution

Study certificates from VI to Intermediate

Local status & schooling

Caste certificate (BC/SC/ST)

Reservation category

EWS certificate (MeeSeva 2025–26)

EWS quota claim

Residence certificate (last 7 years)

For private or local candidates

Parents’ residence certificate (10 years)

For non-local status

Integrated community certificate

Combined caste/community proof

Income certificate OR White Ration card

Fee reimbursement eligibility

Local status certificate (Telangana migrants)

For those migrated post-June 2015

Aadhaar Card

Identity proof

Passport-size photographs

For institutional records

Special category certificates (PH, NCC, CAP, Sports)

If claiming a special reservation

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Key Counselling Dates

Registration and payment for the 2025 AP EAMCET Counseling exam are accessible from July 7 to July 16. Verification of documents is ongoing through July 17. From July 10–18, web options can be input; editing will begin on July 19. College reporting is July 23–26, and seat allocation results are on July 22. On August 4, classes start. For better understanding you can check the table given below to check the latest counselling dates:

Event

Dates

Registration & Fee Payment

July 7 – July 16

Document Upload & Verification

July 7 – July 17

Web Options Entry

July 10 – July 18

Web Options Editing

July 19

Seat Allotment Result

July 22

Reporting to Allotted Colleges

July 23 – July 26

Classes Begin

August 4

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Details of Counseling Fees

The cost of AP EAMCET Counseling 2025 is mentioned below. Credit or debit cards, Net Banking, or UPI can all be used to make payments. Within seven business days, any extra money from unsuccessful transactions will be automatically returned. Keep in mind that the counseling cost is typically non-refundable. 

  • Candidates who are OBC or general: Rs. 1,200

  • Candidates from SC/ST: Rs. 600

  • UPI, Net Banking, or credit/debit cards can all be used to make payments. Within seven business days, any excess funds from unsuccessful transactions will be reimbursed.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

