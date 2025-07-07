AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Check Registration, Fee and Important Details Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: The online counseling process for undergraduate admissions through the Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET 2025) has been launched by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE.

The counseling process is open to candidates who passed the AP EAMCET 2025 at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. For admission, candidates must show up at the designated colleges between July 23 and July 26. This batch's classes will start on August 4.During the verification procedure, candidates must make sure they have all the necessary AP EAMCET counseling documents, such as their rank card and hall pass, Class 10 and 12 marks memos, caste and income certificates (if applicable), study certificates, and documentation of their local or non-local status. Invalid or missing documentation may result in exclusion from the counseling process. To prevent missing any crucial deadlines during the admissions process, candidates should frequently check the official AP EAMCET counseling portal for updates, crucial dates, and instructions.