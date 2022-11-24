    AILET 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow, Check Hall Ticket Details Here

    NLU Delhi will be releasing the AILET 2022 Admit Card on the official website tomorrow. Those who have applied for the exams can download the admit card through the link available here.

    Updated: Nov 24, 2022 09:27 IST
    AILET 2023 Admit Card
    AILET 2023 Admit Card

    AILET 2023 Admit Card: National Law University Delhi will be issuing the AILET 2023 Admit Card tomorrow. According to the official schedule, the AILET 2023 Admit Card will be available on the official website on November 25, 2022. Those who have completed the AILET 2023 Application process will be able to download the AILET 2023 Admit Card through the link which will be available on the official website. 

    Only those students who have registered for the AILET 2023 exams will be eligible to download the admit card. To download the AILET 2023 Admit Card candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the Application ID and Password in the given link. 

    The AILET 2023 Admit Card will be made available to candidates in online mode only. AILET 2023 Admit Card will be available on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. A direct link for students to download the AILET 2023 Admit Card will also be available here. 

    AILET 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download

    The AILET 2022 Admit Card will be available online. The Admit Card is a mandatory document that needs to be produced at the exam centre. Along with the admit card candidates are also required to carry with them a valid photo id proof. Candidates appearing for the AILET 2023 exams can follow the below-given steps to Download the AILET 2022 Admit Card.

    Step 1: Visit the AILET 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the AILET 2023 Admit Card link

    Step 3: Enter the AILET 2023 Login ID and Password

    Step 4: The AILET 2023 Admit Card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the AILET 2023 Admit Card for further reference

    Details given on the AILET 2023 Admit Card

    The AILET 2023 Admit Card will contain the candidate's details along with the details of the exam centre and instructions for the exams. When downloading the AILET 2023 Admit Card candidates are advised to cross-check all the details given. 

    • Candidate name and roll number
    • Name of the exam
    • Subjects list
    • Exam Schedule
    • Reporting Time to the Exam centre
    • Instructions for Exam Day

    AILET 2023 Exams are conducted for admissions to the BA LLB, LLM and Ph.D. programmes offered by NLU Delhi. Admissions are conducted for a total of 110 seats in BA LLB, and 70 seats in LLM programme.

