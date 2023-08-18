AILET 2024: NLU Delhi Announces Changes in Exam Pattern for BA LLB, LLM and PhD Entrance

AILET 2023 Exam Pattern: The application process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 is underway. Candidates interested in applying for admission to the BA LLB (Hons). LLM and PhD programmes for the 2024-25 academic session can visit the official website to submit the application.

In the latest update, National Law University Delhi has announced certain modifications in the AILET 2024 exam pattern for the LLB, LLM and PhD entrance exams. The AILET 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 10, 2023. Candidates interested in appearing for the AILET 2024 exams can check the revised exam pattern and other examination details here.

AILET 2023 Registration Link - Click Here

AILET BA LLB Exam Pattern 2023

The AILET 2024 for B.A.LL.B (Hons.) programme will have three sections with 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks. The exam will be held for a duration of 120 minutes.

The three sections will be:

Section A: English Language (50 questions; 50 marks).

Section B: Current Affairs & General Knowledge (30 questions; 30 marks).

Section C: Logical Reasoning (70 questions; 70 marks).

Legal principles may be used in the logical reasoning section to test logical aptitude but the examination will not require any kind of legal knowledge or technical understanding.

Negative marking

The criteria for negative marking will be based on the formula 0.25*4=1 which means per wrong answer 0.25 marks will be deducted. Therefore, four wrong answers will lead to a deduction of 1 mark.

AILET 2024 LLM Exam Pattern

The entrance tests for LL.M. Programme will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) based only.

The test paper will consist of 100 MCQs with each question carrying 1 mark.

All the 100 MCQs will be from the different branches of law.

The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes.

AILET 2024 PhD Exam Pattern

Entrance Test pattern

The entrance test will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) based only.

The test paper will consist of 100 MCQs, with each question carrying 1 mark.

Test Composition:

50 MCQs will be from the subject of Research Methodology.

For PhD in Law, the remaining 50 MCQs will be from different branches of Law.

For PhD in Social Sciences, the remaining 50 MCQs will be from different branches of Social Sciences.

Negative Marking:

The criteria for negative marking will be based on the formula 0.25 * 4 = 1, which means for every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. Therefore, four wrong answers will lead to a deduction of one mark.

Exemption for JRF Holders and Foreign Nationals

Candidates who hold a valid Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Foreign Nationals are exempted from the All India Entrance Test.

