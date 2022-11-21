AILET 2023: Registration Window Closed, Admit Card from Nov 25 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2023: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi will be conducting the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) on December 11, 2022. The online application process for AILET 2023 closed on November 20, 2022. The AILET 2023 Admit Card will be available on the website from November 25, 2022, onwards. Candidates who have applied for the AILET 2023 exams can download the admit card through the official link.

It must be noted that only those candidates who have completed the application process will be provided with the AILET 2023 Admit Card. The AILET 2023 Hall Ticket will include the candidate details, exam centre details, and exam day instructions. The AILET 2023 admit card is a mandatory document that has to be produced at the exam centre.

Every year the national-level law exam is held by NLU for those students who wish to pursue law courses like B.A.L.L.B. (Hons.), LL.M., and Ph.D. programs. Around 110 seats in BA LLB and 70 seats in LLM courses are available for AILET admission 2023 on the basis of scores acquired by the candidates in the entrance exam. The AILET 2023 Admit Card will be available on the official website - nludelhi.ac.in.



Steps to Download AILET Admit Card 2023

Registered candidates need to download their admit cards for the AILET exam. Read below-

Go to the NLU Delhi website- .nludelhi.ac.in .

Enter the registered ID and password and log in

Click on the link to download admit card

AILET admit card 2023 will be displayed

Download the admit card and save it for future reference

Take the printout and bring the admit card to the exam center

AILET Admit card is compulsory to appear in the All India Law Entrance Test examination 2023, to be held on December 11, 2022. Eligible candidates are also required to carry valid ID proof (Aadhar card/ Voter ID Card/ Passport), black or blue pen, a face mask, and a transparent water bottle.

Details on AILET 2023 Admit Card:

Candidates appearing for the NLU entrance exam 2023 need to carefully review the admit cards for correct detail. For instance-

Name, DOB, Category, Parent’s Name

Exam center name with address

Exam Date & Timing

Candidate’s Roll number

Application Number

Course name for which the candidate has applied

Instructions for AILET exam conduct

For any changes or corrections in the AILET Admit Card 2023, candidates must immediately report to the NLU exam authorities or the help desk, Use the following details for any admission-related queries- Email ID: ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in

