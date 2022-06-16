AILET Admit Card 2022: NLU Delhi to release AILET 2022 Hall Ticket, Download at nludelhi.ac.in

AILET Admit Card 2022 (Today): Today, the National Law University - NLU Delhi will issue AILET 2022 admit card for the upcoming law entrance exam. As per the official notification published on the website, AILET 2022 admit card will be released on 16th June 2022 - Thursday at 6 PM. The notice released by the university also mentions that AILET hall tickets will be published online and made available through the download option to the students via nationallawuniversitydelhi.in or nludelhi.ac.in. Once available, students will need to input their credentials to obtain the AILET 2022 Admit Cards online. Alternatively, Alternatively, the direct link placed below for AILET 2022 Admit Card Download will also be activated soon, using which candidates can access and download their hall tickets:

Download AILET Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available at 6 PM)

AILET 2022 on 26th June

AILET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 26th June 2022 - i.e., next Sunday. The law entrance exam would be held in a single shift in the morning session from 10 AM to 11:30 AM. The admit cards issued today by NLU Delhi, are mandatory for all the candidates appearing for the exam. Without the AILET Admit Card 2022, candidates will not be granted entry into the exam centre or hall, essentially barring them from appearing for the law entrance test. The official notice issued by NLU Delhi confirming the release of the AILET 2022 admit card also mentions that candidates should “keep themselves apprised of the LATEST COVID-19 related Guidelines/ SoPs/ Notifications/ Orders, etc. issued by Government of their home states and states.”

How to Download AILET Admit Card 2022 online?

To download AILET Admit Card 2022, candidates need to log onto the official website - nludelhi.edu.in and locate the link for AILET 2022. After reaching the AILET portal, candidates need to log onto the portal using their registered credentials. To log in, candidates will need to submit their registration ID and password. After logging in, the screen will display AILET 2022 admit card download link and on clicking on it candidates will be able to download their hall ticket. After downloading and saving a softcopy of the admit card for the AILET 2022 exam, candidates can choose to take a printout of the same for future reference. In case of any errors or mistakes in the admit cards candidates need to reach out to the NLU helpdesk through an email to ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in, ailetsupport@nludelhi.ac.in. The university has also launched a telephone helpline which can be reached at 022-61306293, 011-28034257, and 011-40787555.

Also Read: KCET 2022 Exam from today, Surveillance in exam centres, Check details here