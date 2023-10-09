All India Bar Exam 2023 Registration Closes Today, Get Direct Link To Apply Here

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registrations for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 18) exam today: October 9, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the All India Bar exam 2023 and are yet to apply can register at allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the released schedule, the last date to make the payment of the AIBE XVIII registration form is October 10, 2023. BCI will issue the admit cards on October 20, 2023, and the All India Bar Exam 18 will be conducted on October 29, 2023. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to complete their registrations.

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

AIBE 18 Exam 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the complete dates related to the AIBE 18 exam 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Registration for AIBE-XVIII closes on October 9, 2023 Last date to make the payment for AIBE-XVIII October 10, 2023 Last date of correction in the registration Form October 10, 2023 Period of online release of admit cards for candidates October 20, 2023 AIBE 18 exam date October 29, 2023

Documents required for AIBE 18 registration 2023

Candidates need to upload the below-given documents at the time of the AIBE 18 registrations 2023.

Certificates of classes 10 and 12

LLB 3 Years/LLB 5 Years certificate

Passport-size photographs of the candidate

Scanned copy of the signature

Enrollment certificate

Category certificate

Disability certificate

How to register for the AIBE 18 exam 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to register for the All India Bar exam 18 for the academic year 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the registration link available

Step 3: Register with the necessary login details as asked

Step 4: Login using the generated credentials

Step 5: Upload the documents and submit the registration fees

Step 6: Cross-check the application form and download it for future use

