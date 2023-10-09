  1. Home
DU BTech Admission 2023 Spot Round 3 Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

Delhi University BTech admission spot round 3 allotment result to be announced today. Students who have applied for the admission round can check the allotment result through the link given here.

Updated: Oct 9, 2023 10:11 IST
DU BTech Admission 2023: Delhi University will be announcing the DU BTech 2023 counselling spot round 3 allotment result today, October 9, 2023. According to the schedule given, the allotment result will be announced at 11 am on the official website. Students who have applied for the BTech admissions can check the allotment result through the link given here. 

Following the announcement of the allotment result, candidates allotted seats can accept the allotment until October 11, 2023. The last date for the payment of the fee is October 13, 2023. Students allotted seats can accept the allotment and can complete the admission process within the timeline provided.

DU BTech counselling spot admission round 3 allotment result will be announced on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also check the Delhi University BTech spot admission round 3 allotment result through the link given here. 

How to Check Delhi University BTech Spot Round 3 Allotment

Delhi University will be announcing the BTech spot admission round 3 allotment result today. As per the schedule, the link will be available from 11 am onwards. Students can follow the steps given here to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University BTech admission

Step 2: Click on the BTech spot admission link

Step 3: Login using the JEE Main application number and password 

Step 4: Click on the allotment result link

Step 5: Download the allotment result for admission

