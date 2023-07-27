  1. Home
Allahabad University PGAT cut off 2023 releases for MA, MSc programmes, check cutoff marks here

 Allahabad University cut off 2023: University of Allahabad has released the cutoff marks for MSc Botany, Chemistry, MA other PG programmes today. The PGAT 2023 registration and document uploading will be held from July 27 and 31 online at allduniv.ac.in. Check admission dates and documents here

Updated: Jul 27, 2023 19:24 IST
Allahabad University PGAT cut off 2023: The University of Allahabad has announced the Postgraduate Admission Test (PGAT) cut-off marks for MSc botany, MSc agriculture, MSc agriculture chemistry, MSc bioinformatics and MSc chemistry. Along with this, the dates for admission to postgraduate programmes have also been announced. 

The MSc Agriculture Botany cut-off mark for all categories (unreserved) is 125 and above, while it is 208 and above for MSc Agriculture Chemistry. The PGAT cut-off marks for MSc Bioinformatics is 102 and above for all categories (unreserved). 

As per the admission dates, the PGAT 2023 candidate registration and uploading of documents will commence from July 27. The last date to register and upload the specified documents for Allahabad University PGAT is July 31 till 2 pm. 

Allahabad University Cutoff 2023

Candidates can check the cutoff for different MA and MSc subjects provided in the table below: 

Subjects 

UR Cut off marks 

OBC Cut-off

SC Cut-off

MA (Economics)

128 and above

112 and above

93 and above

MA/MSC (Mathematics)

134 and above
MA (Hindi)

118 and above

105.4 and above

92 and above

MSC (Agriculture Botany)

125 and above

98 and above

83 and above

MA (Sociology)

162 and above

119.5 and above
MSC (Agriculture Chemistry)

208 and above

206 and above

172 and above

MSC (Applied Geology)

160 and above

142 and above

112 and above

MSC (Botany)

157 and above

140 and above

121 and above

MSC (Chemistry)

158 and above

142 and above

115.2 and above

MA/MSC (Geography)

156 and above

120.6 and above
MA/MSC (Statistics)

134 and above

118 and above

66 and above

Check Allahabad University Cut off marks 2023 Here 

Document required during Allahabad University PGAT 2023 counselling

Candidates can check below the list of documents required for admission: 

  • Class 10 mark sheet and certificate (original scanned copy)
  • Class 10 mark sheet and certificate (original scanned copy)
  • Undergraduate Marksheet (original scanned copy)
  • Migration certificate and transfer certificate and Ewing Christian College Candidate (original scanned copy)
  • Recent Caste Certificate (original scanned copy)
  • EWS Certificate (original scanned copy)
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Download undertaking for the gap year from the Admission website, fill, sign and upload

