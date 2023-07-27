Allahabad University PGAT cut off 2023 releases for MA, MSc programmes, check cutoff marks here

Allahabad University PGAT cut off 2023: The University of Allahabad has announced the Postgraduate Admission Test (PGAT) cut-off marks for MSc botany, MSc agriculture, MSc agriculture chemistry, MSc bioinformatics and MSc chemistry. Along with this, the dates for admission to postgraduate programmes have also been announced.

The MSc Agriculture Botany cut-off mark for all categories (unreserved) is 125 and above, while it is 208 and above for MSc Agriculture Chemistry. The PGAT cut-off marks for MSc Bioinformatics is 102 and above for all categories (unreserved).

As per the admission dates, the PGAT 2023 candidate registration and uploading of documents will commence from July 27. The last date to register and upload the specified documents for Allahabad University PGAT is July 31 till 2 pm.

Allahabad University Cutoff 2023

Candidates can check the cutoff for different MA and MSc subjects provided in the table below:

Subjects UR Cut off marks OBC Cut-off SC Cut-off MA (Economics) 128 and above 112 and above 93 and above MA/MSC (Mathematics) 134 and above MA (Hindi) 118 and above 105.4 and above 92 and above MSC (Agriculture Botany) 125 and above 98 and above 83 and above MA (Sociology) 162 and above 119.5 and above MSC (Agriculture Chemistry) 208 and above 206 and above 172 and above MSC (Applied Geology) 160 and above 142 and above 112 and above MSC (Botany) 157 and above 140 and above 121 and above MSC (Chemistry) 158 and above 142 and above 115.2 and above MA/MSC (Geography) 156 and above 120.6 and above MA/MSC (Statistics) 134 and above 118 and above 66 and above

Document required during Allahabad University PGAT 2023 counselling

Candidates can check below the list of documents required for admission:

Class 10 mark sheet and certificate (original scanned copy)

Class 10 mark sheet and certificate (original scanned copy)

Undergraduate Marksheet (original scanned copy)

Migration certificate and transfer certificate and Ewing Christian College Candidate (original scanned copy)

Recent Caste Certificate (original scanned copy)

EWS Certificate (original scanned copy)

Aadhaar Card

Download undertaking for the gap year from the Admission website, fill, sign and upload

Also Read: MGCU UG Admission 2023 Application Dates Extended to July 30