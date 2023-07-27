Allahabad University PGAT cut off 2023 releases for MA, MSc programmes, check cutoff marks here

Allahabad University PGAT cut off 2023: The University of Allahabad has announced the Postgraduate Admission Test (PGAT) cut-off marks for MSc botany, MSc agriculture, MSc agriculture chemistry, MSc bioinformatics and MSc chemistry. Along with this, the dates for admission to postgraduate programmes have also been announced.
The MSc Agriculture Botany cut-off mark for all categories (unreserved) is 125 and above, while it is 208 and above for MSc Agriculture Chemistry. The PGAT cut-off marks for MSc Bioinformatics is 102 and above for all categories (unreserved).
As per the admission dates, the PGAT 2023 candidate registration and uploading of documents will commence from July 27. The last date to register and upload the specified documents for Allahabad University PGAT is July 31 till 2 pm.
Allahabad University Cutoff 2023
Candidates can check the cutoff for different MA and MSc subjects provided in the table below:
|
Subjects
|
UR Cut off marks
|
OBC Cut-off
|
SC Cut-off
|
MA (Economics)
|
128 and above
|
112 and above
|
93 and above
|
MA/MSC (Mathematics)
|
134 and above
|
|
|
MA (Hindi)
|
118 and above
|
105.4 and above
|
92 and above
|
MSC (Agriculture Botany)
|
125 and above
|
98 and above
|
83 and above
|
MA (Sociology)
|
162 and above
|
119.5 and above
|
|
MSC (Agriculture Chemistry)
|
208 and above
|
206 and above
|
172 and above
|
MSC (Applied Geology)
|
160 and above
|
142 and above
|
112 and above
|
MSC (Botany)
|
157 and above
|
140 and above
|
121 and above
|
MSC (Chemistry)
|
158 and above
|
142 and above
|
115.2 and above
|
MA/MSC (Geography)
|
156 and above
|
120.6 and above
|
|
MA/MSC (Statistics)
|
134 and above
|
118 and above
|
66 and above
Check Allahabad University Cut off marks 2023 Here
Document required during Allahabad University PGAT 2023 counselling
Candidates can check below the list of documents required for admission:
- Class 10 mark sheet and certificate (original scanned copy)
- Undergraduate Marksheet (original scanned copy)
- Migration certificate and transfer certificate and Ewing Christian College Candidate (original scanned copy)
- Recent Caste Certificate (original scanned copy)
- EWS Certificate (original scanned copy)
- Aadhaar Card
- Download undertaking for the gap year from the Admission website, fill, sign and upload
