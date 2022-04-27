Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    AMU Admission 2022: Entrance Exam Dates Announced, Check Schedule Here

    AMU entrance exam dates 2022 for admissions to its undergraduate and postgraduate courses released. Although admission to some courses in AMU will be based on CUET scores. Check details here 

    AMU Admission 2022: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will conduct the AMU entrance exam 2022 for admissions to its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Apart from this, AMU has also adopted Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions to some of its UG courses. As per media reports, AMU has also released the exam dates for various UG and PG courses. 

    AMU entrance exam 2022 will be conducted on separate days in a pen-paper based mode. The application form for the AMU entrance exam 2022 is available on the official website - amucontrollerexams.com. The last date to apply for the AMU entrance exam 2022 will be notified on the website. 

    The courses offered through AMU entrance exam 2022 are BSc, MSc, BA, MA, BFA, PG Diploma, BCom, MCom, BTech, BArch, BE, MTech, MSc, MArch, Diploma, BVoc, MVoc, BA LLB, LLM, MBA, BPEd, BEd, MEd, MSW, MPEd, PhD. Candidates have to apply for AMU courses separately, i.e. one application for each course. 

    AMU Entrance Exam Dates 2022 

    Courses

    Dates 

    BSc in Agriculture

    30th June 2022

    BA courses

    3rd July 2022

    BSc in Life Science, and Science courses

    3rd July 2022

    BCom course

    3rd July 2022

    BEd courses

    31st July 2022

    BA LLB course

    31st July 2022

    BTech courses

    31st July 2022

    BArch course

    31st July 2022

    MBA and MSW course

    4th July 2022

    MA courses

    30th June to 28th July 2022

    MSc courses

    30th June to 28th July 2022

    MTech courses

    6th to 26th July 2022

    *The dates in the table above have been provided based on media reports. 

    AMU Admission 2022 Based on CUET 

    AMU will be accepting CUET 2022 scores for admissions to BVoc, BA, BCom and BSc courses. The last date for CUET 2022 application is 6th May. The University will hold its counselling session and it will conduct its admission test for BTech, postgraduate courses, Class 11, Diploma Courses, schools and all other courses not in CUET. 

    AMU had earlier decided that it will maintain the status-quo on its admission policy as the case on its minority status is ‘sub-judice’. However, on 21st March the University Grants Commission (UGC) made it mandatory for all central universities to take undergraduate admissions solely based on CUET.

    AMU Reservation Policy 

    AMU reserves 50% of seats for students of university-recognized Madaris/institutions/ schools in various undergraduate courses. As per media reports, the AMU public relations officer (PRO) Omar Peerzada informed that the AC has decided that the University’s provisions for admissions include internal reservation, Vice Chancellor’s nomination to various categories and admissions to students of bridge courses and Madrasas will remain unaffected. 

