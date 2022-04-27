AMU Admission 2022: Entrance Exam Dates Announced, Check Schedule Here

AMU Admission 2022: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will conduct the AMU entrance exam 2022 for admissions to its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Apart from this, AMU has also adopted Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions to some of its UG courses. As per media reports, AMU has also released the exam dates for various UG and PG courses.

AMU entrance exam 2022 will be conducted on separate days in a pen-paper based mode. The application form for the AMU entrance exam 2022 is available on the official website - amucontrollerexams.com. The last date to apply for the AMU entrance exam 2022 will be notified on the website.

The courses offered through AMU entrance exam 2022 are BSc, MSc, BA, MA, BFA, PG Diploma, BCom, MCom, BTech, BArch, BE, MTech, MSc, MArch, Diploma, BVoc, MVoc, BA LLB, LLM, MBA, BPEd, BEd, MEd, MSW, MPEd, PhD. Candidates have to apply for AMU courses separately, i.e. one application for each course.

AMU Entrance Exam Dates 2022

Courses Dates BSc in Agriculture 30th June 2022 BA courses 3rd July 2022 BSc in Life Science, and Science courses 3rd July 2022 BCom course 3rd July 2022 BEd courses 31st July 2022 BA LLB course 31st July 2022 BTech courses 31st July 2022 BArch course 31st July 2022 MBA and MSW course 4th July 2022 MA courses 30th June to 28th July 2022 MSc courses 30th June to 28th July 2022 MTech courses 6th to 26th July 2022

*The dates in the table above have been provided based on media reports.

AMU Admission 2022 Based on CUET

AMU will be accepting CUET 2022 scores for admissions to BVoc, BA, BCom and BSc courses. The last date for CUET 2022 application is 6th May. The University will hold its counselling session and it will conduct its admission test for BTech, postgraduate courses, Class 11, Diploma Courses, schools and all other courses not in CUET.

AMU had earlier decided that it will maintain the status-quo on its admission policy as the case on its minority status is ‘sub-judice’. However, on 21st March the University Grants Commission (UGC) made it mandatory for all central universities to take undergraduate admissions solely based on CUET.

AMU Reservation Policy

AMU reserves 50% of seats for students of university-recognized Madaris/institutions/ schools in various undergraduate courses. As per media reports, the AMU public relations officer (PRO) Omar Peerzada informed that the AC has decided that the University’s provisions for admissions include internal reservation, Vice Chancellor’s nomination to various categories and admissions to students of bridge courses and Madrasas will remain unaffected.

