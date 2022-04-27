MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date Confirmed? Know Expected Date and Reason for Delay Here

MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date Update: There seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for Class 10 and Class 12 students waiting for MP Board Result 2022. According to reports, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board 10th and 12th Results for the Secondary and Senior Secondary Class students this week. Sources close to the board have confirmed the tentative date for MPBSE Result Declaration along with the possible reason for the delay. However, students should note that as and when the MP Board Results are ready, they will be published online and made available digitally via the official portal - mpresults.nic.in. In addition to this, the MPBSE Results 2022 will also be available on results.jagranjosh.com website as well.

MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Kab Aayega?

If you have visited any social media platform in the last two week, one of the most prominent trends has been the MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Expected Date. Lakhs of students have been looking for a credible and reliable answer to the question MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Kab Aayega?, very few have had the answer to it. However, now media reports have confirmed that MPBSE Officials have shared an update regarding MP Board Result 2022 Date.

Tentatively, the officials have said that the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results will be declared by end of this week i.e., around 29th or 30th April 2022. Reports have quoted officials as saying "Both the Class 10, 12 results will be announced either on April 29 or 30. The date for the result announcement will be notified soon." So, it should be safe to assume that MP Board will formally notify the result declaration date for MPBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 soon and make this information available to the students.

Why is MP Board Result 2022 Delayed?

While the official announcement regarding MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 is still awaited, sources have also shared the reason for the delay in the declaration of MPBSE Results. According to the officials, a total of 18 lakh students are expecting their MP Board Result 2022. To declare the result, MPBSE had to evaluate over 1.30 Crore Answer Keys during the evaluation process. However result declaration process was delayed due to errors in as many as six papers. Therefore, despite the MPBSE Result 2022 evaluation process beginning in the month of March, it has taken nearly more than a month to declare the 10th and 12th Results of MP Board.

