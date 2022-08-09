AP ECET 2022 Results on August 10, Apply at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ECET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will be announcing the AP ECET 2022 results tomorrow - August 10, 2022. Students who have appeared for the AP ECET 2022 Exams can download the scorecard through the link which will be available on the official website.

To download the AP ECET 2022 Scorecard students can visit the official website of APSCHE and enter the login credentials in the login link provided. Candidates must note that a direct link for them to check the AP ECET 2022 Results will also be available on this page as and when the results are announced on the official website.

APSCHE has earlier released the answer key for the AP ECET 2022 Examinations. Candidates who had appeared for the exams were required to raise objections or challenge the answer key for errors until July 26, 2022. The final answer key for AP ECET 2022 will be issued based on the objections and corrections raised by the students on the provisional answer key.

How to check AP ECET 2022 Results

The AP ECET 2022 Results will be announced in the online mode only. To check the AP ECET 2022 Results students are required to visit the official website and login using the login credentials.

Step 1: Visit the AP ECET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the AP ECET 2022 Result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the AP ECET 2022 Hall Ticket number, Registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The AP ECET 2022 Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the AP ECET 2022 Results for further reference

Details mentioned on the AP ECET 2022 Results

The AP ECET 2022 Results will include details such as the candidate details, subjects appeared for, marks secured in each subject, total marks secured and the qualifying status of the students.

