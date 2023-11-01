  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP EdCET Counselling 2023 Schedule Releases Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Details

AP EdCET Counselling 2023 Schedule Releases Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Details

AP EdCET Counselling Dates 2023 will be live shortly. Candidates who have cleared the AP EdCET 2023 exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 1, 2023 18:30 IST
AP EdCET Counselling Dates 2023
AP EdCET Counselling Dates 2023

AP EdCET Counselling 2023: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will release the counselling dates for Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test, AP EdCET soon. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who have cleared the AP EdCET 2023 exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. AP EdCET counselling 2023  is conducted for admission to BEd/BEd Special Education colleges. 

AP EdCET Counselling 2023 Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

AP EdCET counselling registrations

To be Announced

Choice filling window

To be Announced

Seat allotment result

To be Announced

Document Verification

To be Announced

How to Apply for AP EdCET Counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on counselling registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for AP EdCET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • APEdCET mark sheet 
  • APEdCET call/counselling letter 
  • Valid ID Proof 
  • Academic certificates 
  • Domicile certificate 
  • Passport-size photos 
  • Character certificate 
  • Caste certificate
  • Income and domicile certificate (if applicable)

AP EdCET Counselling 2023: List of Helpline Centres

Check out the list of document verification centres below:

University Name

Location

Andhra University

Visakhapatnam

Acharya Nagarjuna University

Guntur

S.V University

Tirupati

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

Kakinada

Sri Krishnadevaraya University

Ananthapuram

Rayalaseema University

Kurnool

Also Read: AP EAPCET Counselling 2023 BiPC, MPC Stream Registration Begin, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023