AP EdCET Counselling 2023 Schedule Releases Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Details

AP EdCET Counselling 2023: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will release the counselling dates for Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test, AP EdCET soon. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Candidates who have cleared the AP EdCET 2023 exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. AP EdCET counselling 2023 is conducted for admission to BEd/BEd Special Education colleges.
AP EdCET Counselling 2023 Dates
Check out the mandatory events below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
AP EdCET counselling registrations
|
To be Announced
|
Choice filling window
|
To be Announced
|
Seat allotment result
|
To be Announced
|
Document Verification
|
To be Announced
How to Apply for AP EdCET Counselling 2023?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:
Step 1: Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on counselling registration link
Step 3: Complete registration and then login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
Documents Required for AP EdCET Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- APEdCET mark sheet
- APEdCET call/counselling letter
- Valid ID Proof
- Academic certificates
- Domicile certificate
- Passport-size photos
- Character certificate
- Caste certificate
- Income and domicile certificate (if applicable)
AP EdCET Counselling 2023: List of Helpline Centres
Check out the list of document verification centres below:
|
University Name
|
Location
|
Andhra University
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Acharya Nagarjuna University
|
Guntur
|
S.V University
|
Tirupati
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University
|
Kakinada
|
Sri Krishnadevaraya University
|
Ananthapuram
|
Rayalaseema University
|
Kurnool
