AP EdCET Counselling 2023 Schedule Releases Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Details

AP EdCET Counselling 2023: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will release the counselling dates for Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test, AP EdCET soon. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who have cleared the AP EdCET 2023 exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. AP EdCET counselling 2023 is conducted for admission to BEd/BEd Special Education colleges.

AP EdCET Counselling 2023 Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates AP EdCET counselling registrations To be Announced Choice filling window To be Announced Seat allotment result To be Announced Document Verification To be Announced

How to Apply for AP EdCET Counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on counselling registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for AP EdCET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

APEdCET mark sheet

APEdCET call/counselling letter

Valid ID Proof

Academic certificates

Domicile certificate

Passport-size photos

Character certificate

Caste certificate

Income and domicile certificate (if applicable)

AP EdCET Counselling 2023: List of Helpline Centres

Check out the list of document verification centres below:

University Name Location Andhra University Visakhapatnam Acharya Nagarjuna University Guntur S.V University Tirupati Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada Sri Krishnadevaraya University Ananthapuram Rayalaseema University Kurnool

