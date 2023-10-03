AP ICET Counselling 2023: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced at icet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ICET 2023 Phase 1 Allotment Result: AP ICET 2023 phase 1 seat allotment results have been announced on the official AP ICET counselling portal. Students who have applied for the AP ICET counselling process can now check the result through the link provided on the official website. Students allotted seats can also download the allotment order for self reporting through the link given on the website.

To check the AP ICET 2023 1 seat allotment results, candidates can visit the official website and log in using the AP ICET 2023 login credentials. Those allotted seats as per their options entered can complete the self-reporting and admission process.

AP ICET 2023 phase 1 seat allotment result is available on the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also check the AP ICET 2023 phase 1 allotment result through the link given here.

AP ICET 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result - Click Here

How to Check AP ICET 2023 Seat Allotment Result

The AP ICET 2023 seat allotment result is now available on the official counselling website. Students can click on the link given here or follow the given steps to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the AP ICET 2023 official website

Sep 2: Click on the AP ICET phase 1 allotment result

Step 3: Enter the ICET counselling login credentials

Step 4: The phase 1 seat allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the ICET 2023 seat allotment result for further reference

AP ICET 2023 Counselling

Students who have been allotted seats in the first round of allotment can complete the self-reporting process as part of AP ICET 2023 counselling. Students allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges along with the required documents and complete the admission process. The self reporting process will begin from October 4, 2023.

