AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Registration Starts for Phase 1, Apply at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started phase 1 counselling registration for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) from today. Only those candidates who have secured a rank in the entrance exam can apply for the AP LAWCET counselling 2023. They can register online at the official website: lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The last date for AP LAWCET counselling registration is November 20, 2023. Over 30 law colleges participate in the AP LAWCET counselling process. These colleges offer 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB and LLM programmes based on AP LAWCET scores.

AP LAWCET Counselling Dates 2023

Those who wish to apply for Andhra Pradesh LAWCET can check the table to know the phase 1 counselling dates:

Events Date AP LAWCET Counselling Registration November 17, 2023 Last date to apply November 20, 2023 Verification of uploaded certificates November 18 to 22, 2023 Exercising Web Options November 23 to 25, 2023 Change / Edit Web Options November 26, 2023 AP LAWCET Seat Allotment November 28, 2023

How To Register for AP LAWCET Counselling 2023?

To register for Andhra Pradesh LAWCET counselling, candidates have to visit the official website. They need to enter all the specified details to participate in AP LAWCET counselling registration. Go through the steps for more details:

Step 1: Go to the official counselling portal: lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on - Candidate Registration

Step 3: Register entering hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Fill out the AP LAWCET counselling form and upload all the required documents

Step 5: Pay the counselling registration fee and submit the form

List of Documents Required for AP LAWCET Counselling 2023

To participate in the LAWCET counselling, candidates are required to submit the necessary documents for verification. They can check the list of documents required for Manabadi AP LAWCET counselling 2023:

AP LAWCET Rank Card

AP LAWCET Hall Ticket

Memorandum of Marks (Degree / Diploma)

Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or equivalent certificate)

Provisional Degree / Diploma Certificate

Schooling certificates

Residence certificate

Caste certificate (if required)

Parent’s employment certificate if they are working in government or public sector

