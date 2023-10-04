AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result Date Revised, Get Schedule Here

AP PGCET Counselling Seat Allotment: Andhra University has announced the AP PGCET 2023 counselling seat allotment result to be out on October 6, 2023. The allotment results were earlier scheduled to be released on October 3, 2023, after 6 p.m. However, according to the dates available on the website, the release date of the allotment list has been postponed.

The AP PGCET 2023 exams are conducted for admission to the postgraduate courses including MA, MCom, MSc, MCJ, MJMC, MLibISc, MEd, MPEd, and MSc Tech. Those who cleared the AP PGCET 2023 exams were eligible to apply for the counselling process from September 12, 2023 onwards.

To check the AP PGCET 2023 counselling seat allotment result candidates are required to visit the official counselling website - pgcet-sche.aptonline.in and enter the application number and password. Students allotted seats can complete the reporting to the allotted colleges from October 6, 2023. It must also be noted that classes will commence on the same day.

AP PGCET 2023 Revised Dates

Particulars Date Allotment of seats

October 6, 2023 Reporting at colleges and commencement of classwork

How to Check AP PGCET Seat Allotment Result

The AP PGCET 2023 seat allotment result will be available on the official website of AP PGCET counselling. Those who have applied for the seat allotment round can follow the below-given steps to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the AP PGCET 2023 official counselling website

Step 2: Click on the PGCET seat allotment result link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: The AP PGCET 2023 seat allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the AP PGCET counselling seat allotment result for further admission process

Students must note that along with the allotment result, candidates will also be provided with a link to download the allotment letter. Students allotted seats as per the preference filled can download the allotment letter to be submitted to the reporting college along with the list of documents.

