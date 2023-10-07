  1. Home
AP PGCET Seat Allotment 2023 Announced; Know Steps to Check

AP PGCET Seat Allotment 2023 is live now. Candidates can check out the counselling results at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. Know complete details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 7, 2023 11:39 IST
AP PGCET Seat Allotment 2023: Andhra University has declared the seat allotment results for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET). Those who participated in the counselling process can check out results on the official website: pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. They will have to enter the login details to access.

According to the AP PGCET Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates who are allocated seats must report to the respective institute by October 10, 2023. They must carry the original documents for the verification process. 

How to Check AP PGCET Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can go through the following steps to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website:  pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment link

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: AP PGCET Seat Allotment 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Also, candidates can check college-wise seat allotments on the official website. If they want to check the allotment in a specific college, they must choose the college and course. The AP PGCET Seat Allotment 2023 list will carry important details such as hall ticket, rank, name, gender, caste, region, and allocated category. 

MA Economics Tuition Fee (Government Colleges)

Name of college

Fee

Government Degree College, Chinatalapudi

Rs 15,100

Government College, Rajamahendravaram

Rs 15,100

Sri ASNM Government College

Rs 15,100

AU College of Arts and Commerce

Rs 19,600

Visakha Government Women’s College

Rs 19,600

Government Degree College, Avanigadda

Rs 14,000

Also Read: AP PGECET 2023 Phase 2 Web Options Entry Begins Today, Link Available Until Tomorrow
